Wolves are believed to be in the race to sign Boca Juniors forward Mateo Retegui this summer, according to a fresh transfer report.

Who is Wolves target Mateo Retegui?

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade at Primera Division side Tigre, joining on loan from Boca in February 2022 and doing superbly there to date. He has scored 35 goals in just 67 appearances for the Argentinian club, also registering four assists for good measure, proving to be a fantastic temporary signing.

At international level, Retegui has also scored twice in three caps for Italy, which represents a promising start to life for his country, and he is at an age where he should only continue to improve in the years that pass.

The attacker's current Boca deal expires at the end of next year, meaning there could be a point where they are willing to sell him permanently in order to receive good money for his signature and avoid the risk of losing him for a cheaper amount further down the line.

Wolves are looking to make more key signings this summer in order to improve on last season's fairly tepid effort, with more attacking quality needed following a campaign that saw them score just 31 times in their 38 Premier League matches. That's where Retegui comes into play, with a move to Molineux potentially on the cards, according to a fresh claim.

Could Wolves sign Mateo Retegui?

According to Ole [via Sport Witness], Wolves are in the race to sign the Italian, even though Genoa thought they had "everything agreed" regarding a move. It is claimed that Wanderers have tabled a €16.2m (£14m) bid for the Boca man, and it is a "matter of filing details", in terms of getting a deal over the line.

It could be that Genoa are the favourites to sign Retegui due to it aiding his international chances more if he is playing in his homeland, but a switch to Molineux is certainly a possibility. The report from Friday evening even stated that he will travel to Europe in the "next few hours" in order to sort out his future.

It could be that Retegui is something of an unknown quantity to many considering he isn't currently plying his trade in Europe, but he has the ability to become a great signing for Wolves, coming in as someone who would immediately bolster their attack.

He has been lauded as "very calm and composed" by Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, who added that he is "very concentrated".

His aforementioned goalscoring record for Tigre shows what a potent attacking player he is, and considering he is still only 24, Wolves would be getting someone who could be a massive part of their success for a number of years rather than come in as a quick fix, as was the hope with Diego Costa, for example.

Genoa are clearly pushing hard to sign Retegui as well, though, so it won't be easy for Wanderers to get their man, with Julen Lopetegui hopefully using his experience and reputation as a top manager to give them the edge over his capture.