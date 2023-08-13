Wolves are badly in need of transfer reinforcements during the summer transfer window and it looks as though they are targeting several key positions.

Have Wolves signed any players this summer?

It has ultimately been a hugely disappointing summer at Molineux, having finished last season on something of a high after improving under the impressive Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has now left as manager, however, being replaced in the role by former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, and many believe Wolves could have a relegation battle on their hands.

No significant new faces have come in since the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore have seen their loan moves turn into permanent deals, whereas Matt Doherty and Tom King have joined on free transfers.

Meanwhile, key man Ruben Neves has moved on to Saudi Arabia, so it is imperative that some significant business is completed between now and the end of the month when deadline day arrives.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Wolves' current situation - one that may give supporters some hope over new faces coming in at Molineux.

Which positions are Wolves targeting?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Wolves are eyeing up additions in both midfield and attack before the end of the current transfer window, with a new striker, winger and central midfielder all on the agenda.

"Wolves are only able to move for free transfers and loans this summer, sources have told Football Insider. Gary O’Neil has recently been appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor – and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that the former Bournemouth manager will have to “wheel and deal” to improve his squad in the final weeks of the window.

"O’Neil is well aware of the restrictions in place – which are no different to the situation which saw Lopetegui walk away from the club just days before their season-opener against Man United on Monday.

"The main priorities for Wolves in the market are a new striker, winger and central midfielder."

While the restrictions mentioned in the report are far from ideal for Wolves, it is at least encouraging that they are looking to bolster their squad, ahead of what could be a tough season.

It is clear that a new midfielder is badly needed, in order to help fill the void left by Neves, not to mention fellow Portuguese ace Joao Moutinho. At present, they look worryingly light in that area of the pitch, ahead of a daunting Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Monday night.

Meanwhile, attacking reinforcements are also paramount, considering Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa have both moved on, as well as Adama Traore. Last season, Neves and Daniel Podence were Wolves' top goalscorers in the league with just six goals, which perfectly highlights the need for new signings in the final third.

This feels like a pivotal couple of weeks in Wanderers' recent history, with a failure to bring in fresh faces something that prove to be fatal, arguably making them one of the favourites to be relegated to the Championship.

On the flip side, if the right players are added and O'Neil hits the ground running, there is no reason why Wolves can't steer themselves away from the drop zone and consolidate their place as a mid-table team.