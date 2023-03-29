Wolverhampton Wanderers have voiced their interest in signing FC Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, 90min report.

What’s the latest Wolves transfer news on Le Fee?

Le Fee is 23 years of age and has progressed through Lorient’s academy, becoming a first-team regular, making 135 senior appearances for the club. The majority of his appearances have come as an attacking or central midfielder, although Le Fee can also turn out as a left or right midfielder if required.

He appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €15m Transfermarkt valuation and is under contract with Lorient until 2024. However, an exit looks like it could be on the cards this summer, with the player recently confirming he won’t be extending his contract. Le Fee admitted he hopes to leave Lorient this summer to bring in a transfer fee for the Ligue 1 side, and it appears as if Molineux could be a possible destination.

90min reporters Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Le Fee, claiming that Wolves have voiced their interest over a potential transfer.

However, Julen Lopetegui’s side aren’t alone in the pursuit of the midfielder, with Premier League rivals Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham also thought to be keen.

Would Le Fee be a good signing?

Le Fee appears to be going from strength to strength in his native country and has produced a career-best tally when it comes to goals and assists this season.

As mentioned, he has made the majority of his appearances as an attacking midfielder, something Lopetegui doesn’t have in the Midlands. Matheus Nunes, Joao Gomes and Joao Moutinho are the club’s central midfield options, with the latter of the three out of contract in the summer.

Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore and Joe Hodge are primarily holding midfielders, so you could argue that a player like Le Fee, dubbed ‘incredible’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig earlier this season, may prove to be a shrewd addition.

You’d expect that Wolves will need to remain in the top flight to stand any chance of securing the midfielder’s services, and even if they do just that, there could be plenty of interest from Premier League rivals.

It could be one to keep an eye on, though, although Wolves may also need to prioritise a marquee attacking addition after scoring just 22 times in 28 Premier League fixtures.