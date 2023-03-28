Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of five Premier League sides keen on signing KRC Genk attacker Mike Tresor this summer.

What’s the latest on Tresor and Wolves?

Tresor has been making a name for himself during the current campaign, registering an impressive 18 assists in 30 Jupiler Pro League appearances. The 23-year-old has also weighed in with seven goals, resulting in scout Alberto Casas saying that he is ‘exploding numerically this season’. Members of the media have also labelled him as a ‘very, very strong’ player, with Tresor primarily an attacking midfielder who also has the ability to feature as a left-winger or as a striker.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Belgium but is capped at U21 level, and it looks as if the versatile attacker could be on the move over the coming months despite being under contract until 2025.

90min reporter Graeme Bailey provided a transfer update regarding Tresor and a potential move to England in the last 24 hours. He stated that Wolves are one of five Premier League sides keen on the Belgian’s services, with Brentford, Brighton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest also named.

All five clubs have watched the player in action, whereas Championship high-flyers Burnley made an unsuccessful move in January but are still keen heading into the summer.

Would Tresor fit in at Wolves?

Wolves are the Premier League’s joint lowest scorers this season, netting just 22 times in 28 games so far. The club’s top scorers are midfielder Ruben Neves and winger Daniel Podence with just five goals each, while striker Raul Jimenez has scored on three occasions.

This shows how manager Julen Lopetegui could do with adding to his options at Molineux in the final third, with Tresor seemingly an eye-catching option. He has gone from strength to strength with Genk and is now valued at a career-high €13m by Transfermarkt, outscoring all the Wolves squad while also registering more assists than the combined Wolves total, with Hwang Hee-chan leading the way with just two.

You'd expect that Lopetegui will need to guide Wolves to safety over the coming weeks to stand any chance of securing Tresor's services, and should he do just that, it wouldn't come as a shock if the club made their move for the player. There could be plenty of competition from sides around them in the table, though, which may result in a bidding war for his services.