It is fair to say that Wolverhampton Wanderers have not had the start to the Premier League season they would have wanted. The Old Gold had a baptism of fire, facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, before hosting Chelsea for their first home game. It has certainly been a tough few matches.

Wolves’ first outing against Arsenal saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz did the damage for the Gunners, helping themselves to a goal and assist each to sink Gary O’Neil’s side in arguably the toughest away game they'll face.

Their first game at Molineux was even more frustrating, with Chelsea running out 6-2 victors thanks to three assists and a goal from Cole Palmer, and a hat-trick for Noni Madueke. Wolves got on the score sheet through Matheus Cunha and new signing Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Although it has been a winless start, they have the chance to turn things around as they face Burnley in the Carabao Cup second round at home. It has certainly been tough to find the right formula for the Midlands club who are still getting used to life without two of their best players.

Wolves' major summer sales

Indeed, O’Neil and his side have seen the squad decimated this summer, losing two of their most important stars from the 2023/24 campaign. One of those who departed was club captain Max Kilman.

The 27-year-old made the move to East London to sign for West Ham United in a deal worth £40m. It was certainly a big blow to lose the captain, who was an ever-present for O’Neil’s side last term, playing 90 minutes in every single game for the Old Gold.

However, perhaps an even bigger sale for Wolves this summer was Pedro Neto, who left Molineux to switch to Stamford Bridge and join Chelsea in a deal worth £54m. His return to the Midlands last weekend typically saw him register an assist for Joao Felix, another new signing for the Blues.

Indeed, getting an assist at Molineux is what Neto did so well during his time at Wolves. In the 2023/24 campaign, the 24-year-old registered nine assists and got himself on the score sheet in just 20 games. As per SofaScore, that was more than any of his teammates, with his 11 combined goal involvements bettered by two players, including Cunha.

The enterprising Brazilian attacker is a player with whom the Portuguese winger had a superb partnership. In just 21 games together, they have combined for five goals, more than any player in Neto’s career to date.

Frustratingly, the Chelsea number seven was injured for large parts of the last campaign, a recurring theme in his career for the Old Gold. In total, he missed 121 days and a whopping 23 games with a hamstring injury.

Following the sale of one of the club’s deadliest attackers, it does mean Wolves need to bring a replacement to the club before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

They have recently been linked with one player who could become Neto’s dream replacement and strike up a similar partnership with Cunha.

Wolves' answer to losing Pedro Neto

The player in question here is Burnley and Italy U21 international winger Luca Koleosho. The 19-year-old impressed for the Clarets last season in the Premier League, and since their relegation back to the Championship has been linked with a move away from the club and back to the top flight.

According to a report from the Express and Star over the weekend, the Old Gold have been in talks to sign the 19-year-old this summer, and are hoping to bring the young winger to Molineux ‘before the end of the transfer window’.

A price for the youngster has not yet been named, although he is valued at £5m by Football Transfers. Should they sell him for around that price, Burnley would make an excellent profit on the deal, given they paid £2.6m up front to sign him last summer from Espanyol.

Last term for Vincent Kompany’s side, Koleosho played 15 times in the Premier League, getting one goal and one assist, although he sadly missed the second half of the season with an injury. He has started the new Championship year on fire, scoring his first goal in a 5-0 win over Cardiff City.

Should the Italian join the Midlands side this summer, he could become the dream replacement for Neto. Like the Portuguese winger, Koleosho is a quick and direct player, who loves to take on defenders in one-on-one scenarios.

Indeed, this impressive dribbling ability is reflected in their FBref numbers. Per 90 minutes last season, the Italian averaged 4.91 progressive carries per 90 minutes, compared to Neto’s 5.83 each game.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

One area that the Burnley winger does edge the new Chelsea signing is carries into the penalty box per game. Koleohso averages 2.69, whereas Neto averages 2.5 per 90 minutes. As the stats show, the pair are very similar.

Koleosho vs. Neto dribbling stats Stat (per 90) Koleosho Neto Progressive carries 4.91 5.83 Carries into the final third 3.43 3.87 Carries into the penalty box 2.69 2.5 Take-ons completed 3.06 2.2 Take-on success rate 42.3% 42% Stats from FBref

One area in which Koleosho falls slightly behind the 24-year-old Portugal international is his creative passing numbers. Last term, he averaged 0.10 expected assists and 1.02 key passes per game, compared to Neto’s 0.22xA and 2.26 key passes.

Should Wolves move for the young Burnley winger this summer, he could prove to be the perfect replacement for Neto in O’Neil’s transitional system, which requires excellent ball-carrying skills that he can provide.

The Old Gold boss would no doubt hope the Clarets attacker can also strike up a successful partnership with Cunha just as Chelsea’s number seven did at Molineux. Given the similarities in their profile, it is not too far-fetched to think that they could do just that, especially if Koleosho can improve on his creative passing outlet, which might naturally increase with higher-quality players around him.

The teenage Italian is a “serious player”, as football scout Antonio Mango described him. For a potentially low fee and a player with high potential, it could be the dream signing for the Old Gold as they look to replace one of their best players of the O’Neil reign.