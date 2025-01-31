In a shock move, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now reportedly interested in signing a former Premier League-winning captain for Vitor Pereia's side as the transfer window nears its deadline.

Wolves transfer news

It's been a hectic transfer window for those in the Midlands and one that has, ultimately, been full of frustration. With three days remaining, however, they could yet welcome the reinforcements that they so desperately need to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Whether that will see the likes of Kevin Danso arrive remains to be seen, however. Having reportedly agreed personal terms with the defender, Wolves are yet to lure RC Lens into a permanent deal ahead of Monday's deadline, forcing them to assess their options.

In need of another central defender on top of Emmanual Agbadou's arrival, those at Molineux have reportedly turned towards Danso alternatives such as Thomas Kristensen, who could yet emerge to solve Pereia's defensive problem in the coming days.

Meanwhile, away from the backline, Wolves have also set their sights on midfield improvements this month and could yet take full advantage of one star man's recent public fall-out.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Wolves now want to land a shock hijack to sign Jordan Henderson from Ajax after the former England international threatened to never play for the club again and was subsequently stripped of his captaincy amid reports of a move to AS Monaco.

Awkwardly apologising for his regretful actions since, that may not be that for Henderson and Ajax in the closing days of the window with both Wolves and West Ham United reportedly among those interested in hijacking Monaco's initial attempts.

"Incredible" Henderson needs Premier League return

To say that Henderson has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in 2023 would be an understatement. Almost instantly regretting his decision to join the Saudi club despite their great riches, the former Anfield captain swiftly joined Ajax just six months later only to enter a side in desperate need of a rebuild and struggling as a result.

Now, just when things are getting better under Francesco Farioli, the 34-year-old has endured a public fall-out to forget in Amsterdam and one that he may yet fail to truly come back from at Ajax.

After failing to complete a move to Monaco, Henderson must use the final days of the transfer window to assess his options and that could yet see Wolves land what is still an incredibly experienced midfielder in a crucial step towards their Premier League survival.

Once dubbed "incredible" by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Henderson could yet end his career in fitting fashion rather than off the back of a nightmare couple of years.