Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to have a successful season in 2024/25 after Gary O’Neil’s side finished in an impressive 14th place last term, on 46 points, which placed them 20 points clear of the relegation zone. They will no doubt need to add to their squad in order to improve their standings next season and have already dipped into the transfer market.

The first signing they made this summer was Tommy Doyle, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Molineux from Manchester City. The club confirmed at the start of May that the 22-year-old would stay at the club permanently ahead of next season.

Their second acquisition this summer was a deal to sign young right-winger Rodrigo Gomes from SC Braga. Interestingly, that is the second winger they have signed from the Portuguese club, having brought talismanic winger Pedro Neto to Molineux from the very same side.

Most recently, the club hijacked a deal from Chelsea to sign young Brazilian full-back Pedro Lima. The 17-year-old is yet to be confirmed as a new signing but will announced on his 18th birthday, on the 1st of July. He cost Wolves £8.5m from Brazilian side Sport Recife.

Now, with the transfer window in full swing, the Midlands club have been linked with another exciting player, this time someone who plies his trade in the Championship.

Wolves target Championship winger

The player in question here is Sunderland’s English winger Jack Clarke. The 23-year-old came through the academy at Tottenham Hotspur but joined the Black Cats in 2022, and after two successful seasons could return to a Premier League side this summer.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, Wolves are interested in signing the Sunderland man and could move to bring him to Molineux this summer.

With that being said, the pieces explains that the Black Cats are 'keen to retain their starlet' during the summer window, and it would take an offer of anywhere between £25m to £30m in order for Sunderland to allow a sale of their star winger.

The article confirms Wolves’ interest, but also notes there is another Premier League side who could try and sign Clarke this summer. That club is Crystal Palace, who need to replace the outgoing Michael Olise this summer. Their talismanic Frenchman is seemingly joining German giants Bayern Munich for a fee of around £60m.

How Clarke compares to Neto

Last season, 23-year-old Clarke was one of the Championship's most deadly attacking players. He scored an impressive 15 goals and registered four assists in 40 games for the Black Cats, although an ankle injury he picked up in February halted his progress, and he could have had plenty more.

Clarke’s 19-goal involvements last season were better than any of his Sunderland teammates and he was actually the only player in their squad who scored 10 or more goals in the Championship, with Jobe Bellingham’s seven the next highest, as per FBref.

When looking solely at goals, that is the best return of his career. However, in the 2022/23 season, the former Leeds United man scored nine times and registered 12 assists in 45 games, leaving him with an impressive tally of 21 goal involvements, his best-ever return.

In terms of where his goal involvement numbers would rank him in comparison to the rest of the Wolves squad, the winger would be joint-first with Matheus Cunha ahead of the likes of Hwang Hee-chan who had 15 to his name last season, as per SofaScore.

It certainly feels like Clarke is ready for the step up to the top flight of England. Former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke explained in an interview last October that Clarke “looks like a Premier League star” when he is playing at his best.

Clarke could be the dream replacement for Wolves star Neto, who could depart Molineux this summer. As recently as May, The Telegraph published a report suggesting Newcastle and Manchester City were interested in the winger for around £60m. If he does depart, replacing him with Clarke could well be an ideal move.

The Portugal international, and the Sunderland winger, both have a reputation for being fearless and direct one-vs-one wingers. Football analyst H called Clarke “a direct threat” when one-vs-one, before explaining he is “a top-end two-way dribbler”, just like Neto. This is certainly reflected in the pair’s stats.

According to FBref, last season Clarke averaged 7.89 progressive carries per 90 minutes, slightly more than Neto’s 5.83 per 90. Not only that but their bravery on the ball is reflected in their take-on stats. Clarke averaged 7.11 take-ons per 90 minutes last season and completed 3.81 of them, leaving him with a completion rate of 53.6%. Comparatively, the Portugal international attempted 5.24 take-ons per 90, completing 2.20 and averaging a completion rate of 42%.

Clarke and Neto dribbling stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Clarke Neto Progressive carries 7.89 5.83 Take-ons attempted 7.11 5.24 Take-ons completed 3.81 2.20 Carries into the final third 3.53 3.87 Carries into the penalty box 4.54 2.50 Stats from FBref

However, it is not just when carrying the ball that the pair excel. They are both extremely creative wingers, as well as high-volume dribblers. Clarke averaged 4.64 progressive passes last season and played 2.35 key passes per game. In contrast, 24-year-old Neto averaged an impressive 3.21 progressive passes and played 2.26 key passes per 90.

As the stats suggest, there is very little in them as players. They are both direct wingers, fearlessly running at defenders to try and get as close to goal as quickly as possible. However, their goal involvement numbers, 19 last season for Clarke and 11 for Neto show there is little to no drop off in output either.

For a deal between £25m and £30m for Clarke, it seems like a no-brainer for the Midlands club. Even if Neto does stay at Molineux beyond this summer, they can add quality depth out wide in the form of Clarke who will add lots to their squad. It is certainly a transfer for Wolves fans to get excited about ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.