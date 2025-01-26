Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign another new defender in what remains of this transfer window, according to a new report.

Wolves suffer four consecutive defeats

Vitor Pereira’s side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal. The Midlands side gained an advantage early on, as Myles Lewis-Skelly picked up a red card, but that advantage disappeared in the 70th minute, as Joao Gomes also received a red card, and then four minutes later, Arsenal scored what turned out to be the winning goal from Riccardo Calafiori.

Wolves have now lost to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Arsenal in their last four Premier League games. However, despite the defeat to Arsenal, Pereira wasn’t too disappointed with his side’s performance. Pereira said after the game: “At the end of the game, I tell you we lost a big chance to win this match because we play a very good game. In my opinion, we played a very good game.

"Tactically, commitment, energy, we did everything to win the game. What [we] missed was to score one goal. We had two chances before they scored; we have two clear chances to score the first goal. After the yellow card for Joao, they score one goal, and we didn't."

Wolves' next four Premier League fixtures Aston Villa H Liverpool A AFC Bournemouth A Fulham H

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for the Old Gold, as they have brought in just one new signing, despite the fact they have been sitting around the bottom of the table for the majority of the season. Defender Emmanuel Agbadou joined Wolves earlier in this transfer window from Stade de Reims, and it would be expected that Pereira would like to add to that signing even more so, after the defeat to the Gunners.

Wolves working to sign another new defender for Pereira

In fact, the Premier League side are working on another transfer, as according to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Wolves are looking to sign a new defender before the transfer window closes on February 3rd.

The report claims that Pereira is keen to further strengthen his backline this month, despite the arrival of Agbadou. It is probably no surprise that signing a new defender is high on the agenda for Wolves, as they have conceded the second-most goals in the league, with only bottom side Southampton conceding more.

Wolves currently have Toti, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou, Craig Dawson, and, of course, Agbadou as their centre-back options. However, Mosquera is currently out with an injury, and it looks as though Pereira is keen to add more competition at the heart of his defence, as he still has a lot of work to do to keep his side above that dotted line.

It is unclear if signing another defender will be done via a loan switch or a permanent move, but either way, Pereira obviously sees this as a must, as while they have scored 32, they have also conceded 52 goals.