With their opening Premier League game against Arsenal just around the corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly turned their attention towards welcoming a replacement for Pedro Neto.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club have, of course, just lost Neto to Chelsea in a move worth a reported £54m and must now replace Gary O'Neil's star man to hand their attack a much-needed boost. With a hefty fee to spend, there's no doubt that Wolves will have plenty of options and the likes of Carlos Forbs have already been mentioned.

The Ajax winger is still just 20 years old and could yet be on his way back to the Premier League for the first time since graduating from Manchester City's academy. Given his lack of senior experience in England's top-flight, however, question marks would come over his ability to fill the large void left behind by Neto this summer. Alas, those same questions would not arrive if Wolves targeted a more experienced option.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Wolves now want to sign Yoane Wissa to replace Neto this month, with the Brentford winger allowed to leave the Bees after they completed substantial summer business of their own.

A player who can play in any role across the frontline, signing Wissa has every chance of turning into a stroke of genius if Wolves push ahead with their interest and land a deal for the right price.

Now 27 years old and falling down the pecking order at Brentford thanks to the return of Ivan Toney and the arrival of Fabio Carvalho, a move to the Midlands should also suit Wissa in the next couple of weeks.

"Remarkable" Wissa can replace Neto's quality

More of a goalscorer than Neto, whose best trait is his ability to create for others, Wissa can replace the winger's quality whilst adding a different type of firepower to O'Neil's side. Alongside both Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha, the 27-year-old would undoubtedly thrive in similar fashion to how he has performed next to Bryan Mbeumo and Toney.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Yoane Wissa Pedro Neto Goals 12 3 Assists 2 9 Minutes 2,493 1,516 Ball Recoveries per 90 3.57 4.70

A weakness of Neto's is also a strength of Wissa's, with the Brentford star's availability far more reliable than the injury-prone Neto's. In one swoop, Wolves may well get the perfect replacement without splashing a substantial amount of the £54m received for Neto.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was full of praise for Wissa last season, saying via the Independent: “I think they are super players. Wissa, we knew, has always been a goalscorer. He scored seven goals in the first season and seven in the second in the Premier League, for a player that didn’t play much. It’s remarkable. I definitely think he is best as a 9. He’s got that nose for goals.”