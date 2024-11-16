Wolverhampton Wanderers have a few players in their squad who may attract some attention when the January transfer window opens in a few weeks.

Gary O’Neil might not like it, but the likes of Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri won't be at the Old Gold for much longer, especially if they continue their fine form of late.

Cunha has already scored five Premier League goals, while Gomes looks like an assured asset in the heart of the midfield. Ait-Nouri is another one of O’Neil’s bright talents, who would make the club a serious profit in the near future.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s stats for Wolves this season

Over the previous few years, the Algerian defender has become a key figure for the Molineux side on the left flank.

Last season, he missed just five league games under O’Neil, registering three goal contributions in the process. So far this term? The left-back has already recorded two more, showing some improvement from 2023/24.

Going forward, Ait-Nouri has created a big chance, averages 1.1 key passes, succeeds with 1.8 dribbles and records 1.2 shots per game in the top flight.

Defensively, the 23-year-old ranks fifth for tackles and third for interceptions among his teammates in the Premier League, suggesting he is shining at both ends of the field.

Despite his stature in the first team - which has led to reports that Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for his signature - Ait-Nouri’s wage is ‘only’ £10k-per-week, ranking him near the bottom of the squad.

Wolves had a player a couple of seasons who earned five times more yet failed to deliver….

The Wolves star who cost a fortune

Bruno Lage signed Diego Costa on a free transfer as the 2022 summer transfer window was closing. The former Chelsea striker was expected to offer a physical presence and add something extra to their attack.

Hailed as an “animal” by José Mourinho, Costa had been without a club since January, signifying how risky a move it was bringing him to the Midlands.

Diego Costa's PL stats for Wolves - 2022/23 Goals 1 Assists 0 Big chances created 0 Total duels won per game 2.1 Total shots per game 1.2 Fouls committed per game 1.3 Via Sofascore

The then 34-year-old may still have been a physical presence, but he had clearly lost the art of goalscoring, netting just once in 25 games for Wolves, failing to replicate his previous glories in the Premier League.

Costa missed five big chances and averaged only 1.2 shots per game for the Old Gold in the league as they managed to narrowly avoid relegation under Julen Lopetegui.

The writing was on the wall, however, as Costa was released at the end of the campaign. During his lone campaign back in the Premier League, the Brazilian-born centre-forward earned £50k-per-week or £2.6m for the year.

Considering he netted just one goal for the club, this meant the striker cost Wolves £2.6m per goal. While not an eye-watering amount, this still could have been spent elsewhere, that’s for sure.

Costa’s wage trumps what Ait-Nouri is currently earning, which is yet more evidence of how poor a signing the former Chelsea frontman was a couple of years ago.