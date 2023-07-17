Wolves are still "hopeful" of signing highly-rated Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott during the summer transfer window, despite having a £20m bid for him rejected.

How good is Alex Scott?

The 19-year-old is possibly one of the most talked-about young English footballers at the moment, having burst onto the scene for City and become an integral member of their starting lineup in no time at all.

Scott is already playing with a level of maturity well beyond his years, proving to be a rock-solid performer in the middle of the park, showing discipline and quality. He only missed four of his side's 46 Championship matches last season, starting 40 of them, and was also named the Championship Young Player of the Year back in April, further outlining what an impressive campaign he had.

It could be that a Premier League clubs snaps up Scott this summer, however, with a number of teams ready to test City's resolve with a hefty bid. Wolves has emerged as one of the favourites to sign the midfielder, despite reports last week from talkSPORT that they had dropped out of the race.

Could Wolves still sign Alex Scott?

Taking to Twitter, Percy gave a positive update regarding Wolves' continued pursuit of Scott this summer, even though they have been rebuffed with a £20m bid:

"Wolves bid of £20m plus add-ons for Alex Scott has been rejected by Bristol City. Wolves will make another offer and remain hopeful of agreeing a deal. City want £25m so still work to be done but #wwfc are not miles away. Other PL clubs could still come in."

While it is clearly frustrating to see Wolves a bid for Scott turned down, it is also just as encouraging to see that Fosun are not considering walking away from the deal. That suggests that they rate the player incredible highly and see him as an important signing before the 2023/24 season gets started next month.

The City youngster really does look like a special prospect who could grow into a future England international, having already represented the Three Lions at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, winning a combined 16 caps, and he should only grow as a player from this point on.

To have already made 83 appearances in the Championship before even turning 20 is a testament to Scott's maturity and resolves as a player, considering what a tough division it is renowned as, with young players often being found out in a physical sense. He is excelling there, however, and he possesses such confidence and class that it is easy to envisage him taking to the Premier League like a duck to water, too.

Wolves must do all they can to bring in the English starlet, with Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish calling him a "top top talent" in the recent past, and his manager Pep Guardiola lauding him as "unbelievable". Such high praise from a couple of high-profile figures in the game says all you need to know about the long-term potential that Scott has, and why Wanderers signing him would feel so big.