Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Sporting CP forward Youssef Chermiti, as Julen Lopetegui bids to end his side’s woes in front of goal.

It’s been a busy summer for the Midlands club, who have offloaded ten players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The latest news has reported a move away for Raul Jimenez, who has been approached by Fulham where a fee has been agreed, giving Lopetegui another incentive to chase a new forward.

Could Wolves sign Youssef Chermiti?

As reported by Portuguese outlet Record last week, Wolves have had scouts present at Sporting’s recent friendly to watch Chermiti.

The 19-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of £17m, with the report claiming that the Portuguese giants expect €20m for their forward.

With a release clause of €80m (£69m) included in his contract, Lopetegui could pounce on the teenager's rumoured availability for a cut-price.

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

Rising through the ranks at Sporting, the academy graduate made a breakthrough last season, recording 22 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club.

Deployed as a traditional centre-forward, the “very interesting” teen, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, got among the goals last term, scoring three and assisting two in 16 Liga Portugal appearances, via Sofascore.

Lauded as a “superb prospect” by Kulig, Chermiti made a fast start to his senior career, scoring two and assisting once in his first three starts for the first team.

Despite only averaging 58 minutes per game in the league, the 19-year-old needed little time to make an impact, averaging 1.8 shots per game and acting as a strong presence leading the line.

For Wolves, the bright talent could be an encouraging capture this summer, as the club prepares to bid farewell to much-loved striker Jimenez.

The Mexican scored 57 goals in 166 appearances for the Old Gold, including two consecutive rich scoring streaks to get the side comfortable on their return to the Premier League.

Scoring 30 goals over his opening two campaigns in the Premier League, the 32-year-old fired Wolves to claim two consecutive seventh-place finishes to seal the club a place in the Europa League.

Jimenez was the leader of all things positive at Molineux on their return to the top tier, however, the former Benfica forward had his career halted by a life-threatening skull fracture sustained in 2020.

Missing the remainder of that season impacted the Mexico international, who was lucky to play again, however, his form was unable to be recaptured, with him netting just ten goals since his return.

A goalless campaign last term suggests that the 32-year-old’s departure comes at the best time for club and player, with Chermiti posing as a strong candidate to take his throne.

Described as a ‘pure striker’ by The Scouting App, the teenager has had his strengths identified through his ‘physicality, explosiveness, sense of goal and eccentricity’ by the scouting site, making him the perfect fit to replenish Lopetegui’s side in front of goal.

Still very early into his career, the teenager could be given the chance to shine as the leading man at Molineux, in a move that could ease the sadness of Jimenez’s pending departure.