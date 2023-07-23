Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Sporting CP forward Youssef Chermiti, as Julen Lopetegui bids to replenish his strike options this summer.

The Spaniard will have a number of targets to strengthen his side in the transfer window, however not many are deemed as important as recruiting forwards, with the Old Gold ending last season as the Premier League’s lowest-scorers.

Could Wolves sign Youssef Chermiti?

As reported by Portuguese outlet Record earlier this week, representatives of Wolves were present during Sporting’s pre-season friendly against Genk to watch Chermiti.

The report adds that there have been ‘exploratory contacts’ to the forward, who could be sold for a fee in the region of €20m (£17m), with a 20% figure of a future sale added.

There’s no clarity that the contact has come from Wolves, however, with scouts present and a potential deal available far cheaper than his €80m (£69m) release clause, the move could be smart for the Midlands side.

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

Having once been lauded as a “superb prospect” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the teenager has impressed in his rise through the ranks at Sporting.

Deployed as a centre-forward, the youngster adds a strong presence to the front line due to his goal-poaching ability and colossus 6 foot 4 structure.

For Wolves, the youngster could be the perfect summer signing, considering the problems the club have had in the final third under Lopetegui so far.

In 38 Premier League games last term, the Old Gold scored just 31 goals, highlighting the importance of capturing a goalscorer this summer.

At 19, Chermiti has asserted himself as a popular figure in the first team of his boyhood club, making 16 Primeira Liga appearances last season in which he scored three goals and assisted twice.

Averaging 0.54 non-penalty xG per 90, the Portuguese starlet has shown strong potential in leading the line, making him a possibly strong acquisition for Lopetegui to chase.

Wolves’ forwards last term scored just four goals between them, with Raul Jimenez failing to score, Diego Costa netting once and Hee-Chan Hwang scoring three in the entire Premier League season.

Introducing a young forward with the hunger to take his career to the next level could be a fundamental move for Molienux, who are beginning to phase into the next steps of their journey to developing their squad under Lopetegui.

Noted by The Scouting App as being a stand-out player for his ‘great physicality, explosiveness, sense of goal and eccentricity’, the 19-year-old could be a breath of fresh air at Wolves if given the license to showcase his talents as the favoured forward.

The youngster could fit in well at Molineux, taking into consideration the level of talent around him, with the likes of Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha being players of high intensity and skill in the final third.

Nunes is a player the teenager is familiar with, due to their paths crossing at Sporting prior to his move to Wolves, making him a potential suitor to play around due to their knowledge of each other's approach to play.

Lopetegui must recruit a forward this summer, in the bid to not only bolster Wolves’ outlet in front of goal but to encourage a rise in performance of others in the side, who are desperate to see their creativity amount to more in the coming season.