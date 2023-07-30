Wolverhampton Wanderers are in pursuit for a goalscorer this summer, with Sporting CP forward Youssef Chermiti rising as a potential grab.

Julen Lopetegui must recruit a competent striker in the transfer window, to avoid a repeat of last season’s record of being the lowest-scorers in the Premier League.

Could Youssef Chermiti sign for Wolves?

As reported by Portuguese outlet Record, Wolves hold an interest in Chermiti, who graduated from the club’s academy last campaign.

The report claims that scouts were present in Sporting’s pre-season game against Genk, amid rumours of the Old Gold’s curiosities over the striker.

Despite having a contract running until 2027 with a release clause believed to be in the region of €80m (£69m), the teenager could leave for a figure of €20m (£17m) this summer according to the report.

How good is Youssef Chermiti?

After rising through the ranks at Sporting, the 19-year-old finally made the step from the club’s B team to the first team in January.

Following his promotion, the centre-forward was handed a refreshed contract in February after showcasing just what he can do if given a licence to lead the line.

In his first three starts, the teen scored two goals and registered an assist, getting his senior career off to a bang in Liga Portugal.

Donning a dominating 6 foot 4 frame, the striker could be the ideal addition to the squad at Molineux, providing far more than just an aerial threat.

Described as a “superb prospect” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the forward could be the perfect presence to unlock Wolves’ attack, after the side managed to score just 31 goals in 38 games last term.

A "very interesting" talent hungry to achieve, according to Kulig, the 19-year-old could be introduced as the target man in the Midlands, particularly following the departure of striker Raul Jimenez.

While the teenager is still a name people are learning in Europe, one player in Wolverhampton is already familiar with his ability, with Matheus Nunes being his former teammate at Sporting.

Signed from Lisbon by Wolves last summer, the attacking midfielder is yet to show his full potential at Molineux, however has shown glimpses of just the threat he could be in the Premier League.

For Nunes, Chermiti could be the ideal player for him to unearth his creative ability in England, in a talent that could suit his approach to playmaking.

In Portugal, the 24-year-old averaged 4.37 final third passes compared to his 2.55 per 90 in the Premier League last season, via FBref, suggesting that there is much more of his game to unlock in the Midlands.

In having a prominent figure to target in the final third through Chermiti, the Portuguese gem could elevate his game in playing with a talent he is familiar with.

As per The Scouting App, the teenager is described as a ‘pure striker’, with strengths in his physicality and ‘explosiveness’, proposing that he could be an added streak of much-needed energy up-front for Wolves.

The youngster's enthusiasm and ‘eccentricity’, as credited by The Scouting App, could prompt the likes of Nunes to explore areas of his creative game more confidently, as he continues to adapt in the English top tier.