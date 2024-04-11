The Women’s FA Cup has just as much magic as its male equivalent, with the finale’s place at the end of the domestic calendar handing two teams the opportunity to finish the campaign on a high in front of a large capacity crowd.

That has only been heightened by the welcome rise in prominence within the women’s game of late, with the FA Cup final moving to Wembley Stadium in 2015.

While the national stadium has typically only been half full for such occasions in the past, last year’s final between Chelsea and Manchester United saw over 77,000 witness the Blues secure a third straight triumph through Sam Kerr’s winner.

Emma Hayes’ side are in the running once more as the competition reaches the semi-final stage, with a treble still a possibility in her final season at the helm.

But who are the most successful clubs in the FA Cup’s history? Here is a look at the history of the competition and a detailed look at the most recent finals.

Women’s FA Cup history timeline

1970: Following the lift of a ban on women’s football, which stood for nearly 50 years, the first FA Cup tournament is held by the Women’s Football Association (WFA). The National Sports Centre in Crystal Palace hosts the first final in 1971, won by Southampton Women’s FC.

1993: The Football Association takes administrative control of the competition, along with the rest of women’s football in England.

2015: The final is held at Wembley Stadium for the first time, as 30,000 spectators see Chelsea defeat Notts County 1-0.

2023: A world-record crowd attends a domestic cup final, nearly 12 months on from the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley.

2023/24 Women’s FA Cup

This year’s tournament is now at the semi-final stage, with both matches taking place on Sunday 14th April.

The lunchtime kick-off sees Tottenham Hotspur, who eliminated Manchester City in the quarter-finals, take on Leicester City, with the winner to take part in a first FA Cup final.

The second semi is a repeat of last year’s final, with Manchester United hosting holders Chelsea for a place at Wembley on Sunday 12th May.

Both matches will be broadcast on the BBC, with Spurs taking on the Foxes on BBC Two, while United v Chelsea will be shown on BBC One.

Women’s FA Cup past winners

17 different clubs have won the Women’s FA Cup, with Arsenal being the record winners, having won it 14 times.

Southampton Women’s FC is the next-most successful club, winning eight times, most recently in 1981, making them the most successful club in the city.

Meanwhile, current holders Chelsea’s record is only bettered by Doncaster Belles, who appeared in 11 out of 12 finals between 1983 and 1994, winning six times.

Most Women's FA Cup wins Club Times won Last won Arsenal 14 2016 Southampton Women's FC 8 1981 Doncaster Belles 6 1994 Chelsea 5 2023 Manchester City 3 2020 Charlton Athletic 3 2005 Everton 2 2010 Fulham 2 2003 Millwall Lionesses 2 1997 Birmingham City 1 2012 Norwich City 1 1986 AFC Wimbledon Women 1 1985 (as Friends of Fulham) Howbury Grange 1 1984 Lowestoft Ladies 1 1982 St Helens 1 1980 Queen's Park Rangers 1 1977 Fodens 1 1974

Previous FA Cup finals

14th May 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Chelsea secured a league and cup double after battling to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Marc Skinner’s side had most of the better chances, particularly in the first half when they had a goal ruled out for offside in the opening minute and forced Ann-Katrin Berger into a number of important saves.

Sam Kerr turned home Pernille Harder’s pinpoint cross in the second half, to which the Red Devils had no reply.

15th May 2022: Chelsea 3-2 Manchester City (aet)

The Blues edged a five-goal thriller a year earlier against United’s closest rivals. Sam Kerr nodded Chelsea ahead before Lauren Hemp equalised just before half-time.

Erin Cuthbert’s screamer restored the Blues’ lead and had looked set to be the match-winner until Hayley Raso’s fine finish forced extra time.

Both sides had chances in the extra period, but Kerr took the crucial one in the 99th minute, with her deflected strike handing Chelsea another FA Cup.

5th December 2021: Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea

Postponed due to the pandemic, the 2021 finale took place nearly seven months later than usual. The date chosen for the final came a century after the FA’s ban on women’s football in 1921.

It was Chelsea who once again emerged victorious, as opponents Arsenal came up against an inspired Kerr, who scored twice after Fran Kirby’s early opener to seal a comfortable victory.

1st November 2020: Everton 1-3 Manchester City (aet)

Played in front of no fans during the pandemic-affected 2020/21 campaign, Man City won their third FA Cup in four seasons with an extra-time victory over Everton, who were in the first final in six years.

The 50th Women’s FA Cup final saw Sam Mewis’ header put Gareth Taylor’s team in front, before Valerie Gauvin’s equaliser from a corner took the sides to extra time.

Georgia Stanway’s poked finish left City with one hand on the cup, and she laid the ball on a plate for Janine Beckie to finally put the game to bed and secure a second successive cup triumph.

4th May 2019: Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United

City strolled to victory over first-time finalists West Ham United with three second-half goals. Keira Walsh opened the scoring with a long-range effort, before England teammate Stanway doubled their advantage.

Lauren Hemp then capitalised on goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse racing off her line to put the icing on the cake as City claimed both domestic cups in the 2018/19 season.