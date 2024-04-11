The Women’s FA Cup reaches its semi-final stage this weekend, with a guaranteed first-time finalist followed by a heavyweight clash to determine the make-up of this year’s final at Wembley Stadium.

17 clubs have won the trophy since the first edition in 1970/71, which took place after the FA lifted its ban on women’s football that stood for 50 years.

Record winners Arsenal bowed out of this year’s competition in the fifth round, with Manchester City defeating them at Meadow Park.

Meanwhile, holders Chelsea are chasing a fourth straight FA Cup crown, with Emma Hayes’ side dominating the tournament since the turn of the decade. They are the only team remaining in this year’s competition to have won the cup before.

Women's FA Cup semi-final fixtures Date Fixture Kick-off time Sunday 14th April Tottenham v Leicester City 12pm Sunday 14th April Manchester United v Chelsea 2.35pm

This year’s FA Cup has pitted two heavyweights in the semi-finals, with Manchester United taking on holders Chelsea in a repeat of last year’s final.

United had previously defeated third-tier Newcastle United and Championship outfit Southampton before thrashing Super League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to book their place in the last four.

Chelsea were taken to extra time by West Ham, but prevailed and beat Crystal Palace and Everton with back-to-back 1-0 victories to stay in the hunt for another trophy.

The other semi sees Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City, with both of these clubs enjoying their best cup runs by reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Spurs battled from 2-0 down to defeat Championship side Sheffield United before seeing off Charlton Athletic in the fifth round. Their quarter-final looked to be heading the way of Manchester City, but a stoppage-time equaliser from Beth England forced extra time and penalties, with England stars Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly missing from the spot as Robert Vilahamn’s side caused an almighty upset.

Meanwhile, Leicester have been mightily impressive en route to the last four. Scoring 12 goals in their three FA Cup clashes so far this term, they breezed past Derby County, Birmingham City and Liverpool to leave them one step away from Wembley.

Quarter-final results

Liverpool 0-2 Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 Manchester United Everton 0-1 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester City Tottenham won 4-3 on penalties

Fifth round results

Leicester City 6-2 Birmingham City Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Charlton Athletic Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-4 Brighton & Hove Albion London City Lionesses 0-2 Liverpool Southampton 1-3 Manchester United Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 1-7 Everton

Fourth round results

Aston Villa 0-3 Everton Manchester United 5-0 Newcastle United Durham 0-4 Manchester City Sunderland 0-2 Southampton Chelsea 3-1* West Ham United *after extra time Crystal Palace 3-1 Blackburn Rovers Arsenal 5-1 Watford Luton Town 0-6 Brighton & Hove Albion Plymouth Argyle 1-6 Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town 1-4 Charlton Athletic Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool Burnley 1-3* Birmingham City *after extra time Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Sheffield United Reading 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Derby County 0-4 Leicester City London City Lionesses 4-0 Moneyfields

Women’s FA Cup prize money

Last year, the FA announced that the level of investment into the FA Cup in terms of prize money would double from £3m to £6m.

Clubs competing from the third round proper - where Championship sides join the competition - have £44k per match available to play for, with £35k of that going to the winner. That number rises to £430k for the winner of the final itself, while this year’s winning club will accumulate £814k from prize money alone.

Women's FA Cup 2023/24 prize money Round Prize pot per match Winners' prize Losers' prize Third round £44,000 £35,000 £9,000 Fourth round £67,000 £54,000 £13,000 Fifth round £100,000 £80,000 £20,000 Quarter-final £112,500 £90,000 £22,500 Semi-final £200,000 £160,000 £40,000 Final £538,000 £430,000 £108,000 Source: The FA

How to watch the Women’s FA Cup on UK TV

From the fourth round onwards, the BBC has broadcast one match per round in this season’s FA Cup across BBC One, BBC Two and its Red Button service.

This year’s semis will see both matches shown live, with Tottenham’s clash with Leicester on BBC Two, before United take on Chelsea over on BBC One.

It is expected that this year’s final, which takes place on Sunday 12th May, will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, as was the case last year.