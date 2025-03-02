Manchester United's depressing season went from bad to worse on Sunday night as Ruben Amorim's uninspiring Red Devils limped out of the FA Cup against Fulham on penalties.

Dependable United hero Bruno Fernandes got his side back into the contest at 1-1, but that was as good as it got as far as the men in red were concerned.

Indeed, there was no renewed chapter in the sombre tale of the fallen giants with Joshua Zirkzee's missed spot-kick handing Marco Silva's Cottagers a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out triumph.

There were a whole host of poor performers on the night, but again Rasmus Hojlund offered very little up top for his dejected outfit as his individual woes continued.

