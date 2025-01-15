Celtic failed to take the opportunity to move 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table on Tuesday night after being held to a 3-3 draw by Dundee.

The Hoops needed a stoppage-time penalty from substitute Arne Engels to rescue a point in the 93rd minute, having gone 3-2 down in the 78th minute.

Despite going 1-0 and 2-1 up in the match, Brendan Rodgers' men were pegged back twice by the hosts, who then took the lead before the game ended all square.

There were a number of disappointing performers on the pitch for the Premiership leaders in the goal-laden draw, including centre-forward Adam Idah.

Adam Idah's performance in numbers

The Ireland international started for the fourth successive league game for the first time this season, but failed to justify his inclusion in the starting line-up.

Idah led the line, with Kyogo Furuhashi deployed on the right flank once again, and did not do enough to impose himself on the game, losing 75% (3/4) of his duels, which meant that the Dundee defenders found it relatively easy to play against him.

Vs Dundee Adam Idah Minutes 61 Big chances missed 1 Key passes 0 Passes completed 7/8 Duels won 1/4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the summer signing from Norwich also missed his only 'big chance' in front of goal and failed to create any chances for his teammates.

However, it was Idah's run and attempted shot at the near post that deflected to the back post for Hyun-jun Yang to score his goal, so you could credit him for his involvement in the second Hoops strike.

There was also a player on the pitch for Celtic who was even worse than the 6 foot 3 centre-forward against Dundee - central defender Auston Trusty - and must be instantly dropped by Rodgers.

Why Auston Trusty should be dropped

The summer signing from Sheffield United was preferred over Liam Scales on the left side of the defence and seemed to be a yard short throughout the match.

There were early warning signs when his loose touch led to Simon Murray going through on goal, only for the striker's touch to allow Cameron Carter-Vickers to come across and ease him out of the way.

There was little that he could do to stop the equaliser for Dundee on the counter but, as you can see in the clip above, he was simply not strong enough on the touchline in the build-up to the second.

67HailHail handed him a player rating of 4/10 and described his performance as 'weak'. That echoed the thoughts of Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton, who criticised the "weak" play by the USA international for his involvement in the second Dundee goal.

Trusty did little to prove the former Celtic striker wrong with his involvement in the third goal for the hosts. A corner came in from the left and the American defender allowed Aaron Donnelly to beat him in the air to score.

The Hoops centre-back ended the match with three out of eight aerial battles won and was even worse than Idah, who was at least involved in a Celtic goal and earned a 5/10 player rating from 67HailHail.

Therefore, Rodgers must instantly ditch the left-footed defender from the starting line-up next time out because his performance let his manager down on Tuesday.