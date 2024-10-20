West Ham were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham yesterday, having just come off the back of a 4-1 victory against Ipswich before the international break.

Mohamed Kudus opened the scoring in the 18th minute, putting the Hammers 1-0 up, before Dejan Kulusevski equalised in the 36th minute to head in 1-1 at half-time.

Spurs came out on the front foot in the second-half, scoring three goals, one from Yves Bissouma, one from Heung-min Son, and one being an own-goal given to Alphonse Areola. To make matters worse, Kudus was also sent off in the 86th minute, for violent conduct.

The goalscorer was one of the better performers before his sending-off, and now the Hammers will be without him for three Premier League matches, including their next game against Manchester United.

Kudus' performance against Spurs

The 24-year-old has now made ten appearances for the Hammers this campaign, scoring two goals, and providing one assist in 693 minutes played. However, both of his goals have come in back-to-back matches, having started the season slowly, going eight games without a goal.

Having scored the opener for West Ham, it looked like Kudus would at least be able to come away from the game with his head held high, having four shots on target, completing 5/12 dribble attempts, completing 3/3 long balls, and winning 9/20 ground duels.

Kudus stats vs Tottenham Stat Kudus Minutes 86 Goals 1 Touches 57 Accurate Passes 26/28 Crosses 1/2 Long Balls 3/3 Shots on Target 4 Shots off Target 1 Shots Blocked 2 Successful Dribbles 5/12 Ground Duels Won 9/20 Stats taken from Sofascore

However, what would have been perceived as a strong individual performance in a poor team performance, was overshadowed by his red card, losing his head in the final minutes of the game, and being given his marching orders.

But even after this, there is another West Ham player who performed even worse, playing a big part in a few of Spurs' goals.

Todibo's Spurs shocker

Jean-Clair Todibo was given a 4/10 match rating by GIVEMESPORT, after having a big hand in two of Tottenham's goals, one of which was awarded as an own-goal to Areola after rebounding off of the Frenchman, and one where Son was able to run at him in the box, find space and get a shot away.

Todibo has made seven appearances for the Hammers this season, since arriving in the summer from Nice. The 24-year-old has contributed to two clean sheets, and totaled 412 minutes so far, but the West Ham fans will be demanding more from him, especially after the Spurs shocker.

His metrics don't look as bad, winning 4/5 ground duels, 1/1 aerial duels, making 5 clearances, three tackles, two interceptions, and one block. However, his part in two of the four goals was a big difference maker in the game, especially when these finer margins can decide games, as they did for Spurs.

Todibo, who was even worse than the Ghana international - who at least scored before his red card, must now be brutally ditched from the starting XI after his vital errors for two goals against Tottenham on Saturday.