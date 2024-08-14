Glasgow Rangers will not be playing in the group stages of the Champions League this season after they were beaten 2-0 by Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

The Ibrox giants, who had to play at Hampden Park, conceded two goals in the space of two minutes in the 82nd and 83rd minute to lose 3-1 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

Philippe Clement's side will now have to test their luck in the Europa League and turn their focus back to domestic action with a League Cup clash against St. Johnstone at the weekend.

The Belgian boss has some decisions to make after his team's poor display in Europe and one player who must be ruthlessly ditched from the XI is Ross McCausland.

Ross McCausland's struggles on Tuesday

The Northern Ireland international was selected to start on the right flank for Rangers, with Cyriel Dessers leading the line, Tom Lawrence in the number ten role, and Jefte on the left.

It was a surprising selection by Clement because the academy graduate had been ineffective, with zero goals and zero assists, as a starter in the first leg before being dropped for the Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

Instead of justifying his place in the team, the 21-year-old forward was even worse than Lawrence. The Scottish Sun's Derek McGregor handed the Welshman a player rating of 5/10 and highlighted his teasing ball into the box as a positive, before the midfielder faded later in the game.

Clement did not withdraw the former Derby County man from the game until the 85th minute, which suggests that he was relatively pleased with his display for the most part.

Whereas, McCausland was hauled off at the break after an ineffective first half. The aforementioned McGregor awarded the winger a dismal match rating of 4/10 and the manager's decision to take him off at the interval suggests that he agreed that it was an underwhelming display.

The player Clement must unleash instead

Clement must now ruthlessly drop the Northern Irishman from the starting XI after his no-show in the Champions League, as he has failed to provide a goal or an assist in any of his three outings - including two starts - as a winger.

The former Monaco boss must now bring Wolfsburg loanee Vaclav Cerny back into the side because he has the quality to make a greater impact in the final third from a right wing position.

24/25 Premiership Vaclav Cerny Ross McCausland Appearances 2 1 Goals 1 0 Big chances created 1 0 Key passes 2 0 Dribbles completed 1 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Czechia international has enjoyed a strong start to life in the Premiership this season, which cannot be said of McCausland.

The 26-year-old star also provided a beautiful assist for Dessers in the first leg against Dynamo Kyiv, with a fantastic inswinging cross, which is why it was surprising to see him left out of the starting XI at Hampden Park.

McCausland struggling, and performing worse than Lawrence, on Tuesday night should now see him ditched from the team to make room for Cerny to come in.