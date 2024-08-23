Enzo Maresca has his first win, and Chelsea are up and running. The Blues defeated Swiss opponents Servette 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to land a healthy advantage at the midpoint of their two-legged Conference League play-off tie.

However, the Italian tactician cut an impassive face for much of the contest, for the Blues had struggled before Christopher Nkunku opened his account for the campaign shortly after the break, dispatching from the spot after drawing a foul from opposition keeper Jeremy Flick.

Chelsea are in a controlling position to step into the group stage proper, and we are in the maiden days of Maresca's reign, but more is needed following toothless displays from several forwards, with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Marc Guiu notably flattering to deceive.

How Chelsea's attack performed vs Servette

As Joao Felix watched from the stands, Maresca's on-pitch forwards foundered. Chelsea doubled their lead after 76 minutes when substitute Noni Madueke wheeled away from his man and struck home, played in with a surgical delivery from Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea 2-0 Servette: CFC Match Stats Key Stats 1st Half 2nd half Goals scored 0 2 Big chances 0 2 Shots (on target) 4 (2) 10 (4) Possession 59% 58% Dribbles completed 3/5 1/5 Ball recoveries 24 24 Stats via Sofascore

The young winger will be desperate to cement a regular starting role under Maresca, and having impressed throughout pre-season he will be delighted with his contribution last night, overshadowing starter Mudryk on the alternate flank.

The Ukraine international has scored just seven goals over 59 appearances since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a jaw-dropping £89m deal in January 2023, and he shook no detractors against Servette.

Up front, Guiu, aged 18, comically missed an open goal, issuing three attempts to no success, but the £5m summer addition from Barcelona also worked his socks off and suggested that he has plenty yet to offer under Maresca's wing.

Such players know that they have much to prove this season, but they weren't at the bottom of the barrel on the European stage. No, Benoit Badiashile was handed a crucial opportunity to prove himself, and having failed to take it, will be sweating over his future.

Why Benoit Badiashile must never wear the shirt again

Badiashile was one of the torch-bearers at the start of the Todd Boehly era, signing the French defender from AS Monaco for £35m at the start of January last year.

Everyone knows that Chelsea have spent big this summer, though the outgoings have provided lucrative rewards too. Badiashile could be the next in line for a departure, with TEAMtalk reporting that he is surplus to requirements as Liverpool's Joe Gomez enters the radar.

Let's think of the Thursday night clash against Servette as something of an audition - a chance to showcase his skills under Maresca and prove to the head coach that his ball-playing faculty aligns with the Italian's vision.

That may be so: as per FBref, Badiashile ranks among the top 12% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 9% for passes attempted and the top 5% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Nice, but it was the 23-year-old's errant backpass that sent a frisson of fear through Stamford Bridge, skittering past Filip Jörgensen and even being said to have looked 'lackadaisical in possession sometimes' by football.london's Bobby Vincent, who marked him with a 4.5/10 match rating for his woes.

Benoit Badiashile: Stats vs Servette Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 109 Accurate passes 98/102 (96%) Long balls 3/5 Tackles won 0 Clearances 4 Blocked shots 2 Total duels won 0/1 Stats via Sofascore

A pass success rate of 96% is nothing to be sniffed at and underscores the natural-born technical prowess at Badiashile's disposal.

But he doesn't look likely to displace Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi or Levi Colwill. Chuck Gomez into the mix, and perhaps it would be best to let him search for pastures new - with the transfer window set to slam shut in just one week.

For some of a Blues persuasion, the hope will be that Thursday night's encounter proves to be his last outing in a Chelsea shirt.