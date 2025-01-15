That's two successive Premier League draws for title-chasing Liverpool, and though it can feel frustrating to have ceded ground once again, it was an electrifying contest between the top-placed sides.

Liverpool still have a sizeable lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Nottingham Forest stay six points behind and while Arsenal, one point further behind, host Tottenham this evening, they have played an extra game.

Arne Slot's second-half changes proved to ignite a ferocious Reds comeback save for Matz Sels' incredible preventive display between the sticks.

The Tricky Trees goalkeeper was a redoubtable wall in front of goal, with broadcaster Jamie Martin even hailing him as "the best goalkeeper in the league" after five spectacular stops.

That said, it was a pretty dismal display as far as Mohamed Salah was concerned, especially when considering his outrageous standards.

Mohamed Salah's performance vs Forest

Salah was silenced by Nottingham Forest for the second time this season. The Egypt star has only failed to register a goal contribution in three Premier League matches this year, with two coming against Nuno Espirito Santo's resilient side.

Liverpool toiled through the first half without threatening the City Ground's goalmouth, skewing a series of shots wide. Salah was culpable throughout, forcing Sels into two expert saves but also wasteful with a host more.

Moreover, the 32-year-old lost each of his eight contested ground duels while also failing with all four of his dribble attempts. He'll see better games ahead, but Salah will want to bury this one swiftly.

Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah's Stats Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 61 Shots (on target) 6 (2) Pass completion 27/36 (75%) Key passes 4 Dribbles (completed) 4 (0) Ground duels (won) 8 (0) Stats via Sofascore

The same could be applied to Andy Robertson's performance, although the Scotland left-back has flattered to deceive all term and might need to be dropped going forward.

The Liverpool star who was worse than Salah

Robertson has been a faithful servant for Liverpool over the most illustrious period in Anfield's modern history, but every dog has his day and this one appears to have run his energy tank into the ground, with the Scotsman's 323rd Reds appearance one to be forgotten.

As per Sofascore, Robertson only won a single duel all match, not even attempting a dribble as his developing weaknesses were brutally exposed by a Forest side riding the crest of a wave under Nuno.

Liverpool World could only give the veteran a 4/10 match score as he failed to inspire confidence - for Slot's side anyway, for Antony Elanga seemed to fancy his chances with each exchange.

The 30-year-old's struggle was perfectly illustrated by Slot's decision to withdraw him after just 65 minutes, recognising the difficulty he was having.

Kostas Tsimikas' instant impact with a corner-swept assist for Diogo Jota to restore parity will have given the Dutch tactician food for thought, to be sure. Chatter has simmered away around the need to replace Robertson this season, and this might just have been the final nail in the coffin with the January market in swing.

It's harsh and poignant to watch Robertson, one of Liverpool's greatest left-backs, struggle to scrape the vestiges of his one-time quality together, and Slot must surely propose a winter transfer to FSG now.

Too much hinges on the next few months. Liverpool are still in the driving seat, but it's clear that Robertson could hinder the title charge on more than a few occasions, and he needs to be replaced.