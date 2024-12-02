Tottenham Hotspur dropped two points in the Premier League on Sunday as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by London rivals Fulham.

The Lilywhites had taken the lead in the match in the second half thanks to a goal from Brennan Johnson, who finished from close range after a fantastic cross from Timo Werner.

However, a brilliant strike from Tom Cairney, who was later sent off for a poor challenge on Dejan Kulusevski, meant that the two teams had to share the spoils.

There were a few players who simply did not turn up and show the best of their abilities for Spurs in the match, including captain Heung-min Son.

Heung-min Son's performance against Fulham

In the absence of summer signing Dominic Solanke, Tottenham needed their skipper to step up in the number nine position, with Werner moved over to the left flank.

Unfortunately, Son did not provide the team with the quality that was needed to secure all three points against Marco Silva's side, with a poor showing up front.

He started the match with a disappointing miss in front of goal after Werner appeared to put it on a plate for the forward, who could only find the body of Bernd Leno.

That was the striker's only shot of the game it was one that he should have buried, although you could argue that the fact it was his only shot suggests that his teammates did not do enough to supply him with chances.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

One of the players tasked with supplying Son was attacking midfielder James Maddison, who should be ruthlessly ditched by Ange Postecoglou after an underwhelming showing.

Why James Maddison should be dropped

The England international should be dropped from the starting XI after his struggles in and out of possession against the Cottagers on Sunday.

With Kulusevski left on the bench by the Spurs head coach, Maddison was in the team to provide creative flair and quality in possession to break the away side down.

However, he ended his 85 minutes on the pitch with zero shots on target and zero 'big chances' created, as Postecoglou decided to take him off for the final 12 minutes - including stoppage time - with Tottenham chasing a goal.

Vs Fulham James Maddison Heung-min Son Minutes 85 90 Key passes 1 1 Big chances created 0 0 Shots on target 0 1 Duels won 3/10 2/4 Possession lost 15x 10x Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Maddison, despite being the creative midfield player, ended the game with as many chances created as his striker, whilst also failing to register a single effort on target. It was hardly a surprise he ended up being handed a 5/10 match rating by Football.London.

The former Norwich City and Leicester City wizard also struggled out of possession, as Fulham's players found it too easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

He was wasteful on the ball, losing it 15 times without a shot on target or a 'big chance' created, and Postecoglou must drop him from the side to bring Kulusevski back in next time out.