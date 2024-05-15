Well, that was all just a bit odd.

Has a Tottenham Hotspur loss ever been so welcomed by their own fans and mourned by their nearest and dearest down the road before?

Ange Postecoglou told the media on Monday that the Lilywhites faithful who wanted their side to roll over for Manchester City in light of Arsenal's title bid last night "need counselling", and for about 50 minutes or so, those supporters might've been thinking about it, until Mr inevitable himself, Erling Haaland, turned up and put the visitors ahead.

There were a few more twists and turns in the game, but ultimately, the treble-winners emerged victorious, thus dealing a potentially fatal blow to Arsenal's hopes of winning a first league crown in 20 years.

Still, to Tottenham's credit, the home side put up a valiant effort, apart from a couple of their players, specifically Son Heung-min and one of his partners in crime.

Son Heung-min's performance vs Manchester City

It was a night to forget for Son last night, as he was woefully ineffective from the first minute right up until the end, and while he had one seriously clear-cut chance to level the score in the second half, he also missed several half-chances throughout.

His display was so poor that football.london's Alasdair Gold gave him a match rating on the night of 6/10, with the score mostly coming down to his massive miss in the 85th minute.

However, Gold's appraisal of the 31-year-old's performance might be too generous, as his statistics from the match do not paint a picture of a player anywhere near the top of his game.

Son's game vs City Minutes 100' Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Goals 0.56 Shots on Target 2 Shots off Target 1 Shots Blocked 1 Dribbles (Successful) 5 (1) Big Chances Missed 2 Completed Passes 23 Key Passes 1 Crosses (Complete) 1 (0) Long Balls 0 Duels (Won) 9 (3) Offside 1 Dribbled Past 1 All Stats via Sofascore

In his 100 minutes of action, the South Korean failed to score or provide an assist despite registering an expected goals figure of 0.56, took two shots on target and one shot off target, failed in four of his five dribbles, missed two big chances completed just 23 passes, failed to complete his one cross, lost six of nine duels, was offside once and was dribbled past once as well.

In all, the veteran winger's performance was dreadful, but one of his teammates was arguably even worse.

Pedro Porro's performance vs Manchester City

Yes, the starter who put in 90 minutes just as bad, if not worse, than Son was right-back Pedro Porro, who not only failed to offer very much going forward but was also defensively suspect throughout and ultimately killed the game off by giving away a late penalty.

Gold gave the Spaniard a 6/10 on the night, writing that he was kept 'busy' all night and focused on the brain-dead tackle on Jeremy Doku that led to the penalty.

However, as was the case with the captain, the respected journalist was probably too kind to the full-back in his assessment, as his statistics from the game might be some of his worst from the entire season.

Porro's game vs City Minutes 100' Dribbled Past 1 Penalties Conceded 1 Duels (Won) 11 (3) Possession Lost 24 Fouls 3 Accurate Passes 49/62 (79%) Key Passes 0 Crosses (Accurate) 2 (0) Long Balls (Accurate) 7 (3) Shots 0 Dribbles (Successful) 4 (1) All Stats via Sofascore

In his 100 minutes on the pitch, the former Sporting man was dribbled past, conceded the penalty, lost 8 of 11 duels, lost the ball a staggering 24 times, committed three fouls, maintained a passing accuracy of just 79%, made no key passes, failed to deliver either of his crosses, could only complete three of seven long balls, took no shots, and failed in three of his four dribbles.

Ultimately, it's hard to think of something the 24-year-old did right last night, but at the end of the day, it was an unusual game from start to finish, and while Postecoglou was irate with the circus around it, the fans probably won't be getting on the players' backs for it.