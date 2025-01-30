Celtic failed to automatically qualify for the next stage of the Champions League and will have to go through the play-offs after their 4-2 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Hoops found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening five minutes of the match against the Premier League outfit, thanks to two goals from Morgan Rogers.

Adam Idah, however, scored two goals in three minutes to make it 2-2 before the break. Despite their valiant comeback, Ollie Watkins and Rodgers scored in the second half to secure all three points for the hosts.

Auston Trusty was one of the players who struggled against Unai Emery's side, playing on the right side of the defence in the absence of the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Auston Trusty's performance against Aston Villa

The USA international needed to step up without his compatriot available but was caught out in the opening couple of minutes as he failed to cut out a cross at the front post, which allowed Rogers to score, although multiple other players missed chances to cut out the attack before that.

Trusty was composed in possession, completing 94% of his attempted passes, and managed to end the game with five clearances, a block, a tackle, and a clearance.

There is no getting away, however, with his big error to gift Aston Villa a penalty in the second half. He was slow to track Watkins' run into the box and made an incredibly rash, and clumsy, challenge that gave the England international a chance from the spot, which he then failed to take.

The American defender, despite that mistake, was not the worst player on the pitch for the Scottish giants, though, as Hyun-jun Yang struggled badly out wide.

Hyun-jun Yang missed his big chance

The South Korean youngster had a huge opportunity to shine and show Brendan Rodgers that he deserves to continue to play regularly, now that Jota has returned to the club and Daizen Maeda is still at Parkhead.

However, his performance against Aston Villa is more likely to end up costing him a place in the team moving forward, as the other two wingers could be preferred ahead of him.

Vs Aston Villa Hyun-jun Yang Minutes 73 Dribbles completed 0/2 Shots 0 Key passes 0 Duels won 0/5 Stats via Sofascore

It was a big chance for him to showcase his talent, with Jota and Maeda both unavailable for selection, and he failed to take it, putting in a dismal showing instead.

As you can see in the table above, Yang offered almost nothing in or out of possession on the left flank for the Hoops, losing 100% of his duels and failing to register a single shot or key pass.

Whilst Idah took his chance, after Kyogo Furuhashi's exit, by scoring two goals, the South Korean winger, instead, showed Rodgers why he should be behind Jota and Maeda in the pecking order when they are both available for selection next time out in the Scottish Premiership.

Yang was even worse than Trusty, who at least contributed with some defensive interventions and remained composed on the ball, and should be concerned about what his game time will look like in the weeks to come.