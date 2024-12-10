Wolverhampton Wanderers remain 19th in the Premier League after they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Old Gold have only won two of their 15 league matches so far and Gary O'Neil's job may now be in danger, after The Telegraph reported that he was hanging by a thread ahead of the match.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen scored the goals for the home team either side of Matt Doherty's equaliser, to secure all three points for Julen Lopetegui's men.

There were some contentious officiating decisions, as always seems to be the case for Wolves, that went against O'Neil's side in London on Monday.

The VAR decisions that went against Wolves

There were two penalty decisions that went against the Old Gold in the match, with the first coming when Emerson's challenge, which was not given as a foul on the field, on Goncalo Guedes was adjusted to have been outside of the box, despite it carrying on into the box.

Konstantinos Mavropanos later appeared to foul Jean-Ricner Bellegarde inside the box by standing on the attacker's foot, although the way that the Wolves man ended up on the floor may not have helped his case.

As you can see in the clip above, there was also a good case to suggest that VAR should have intervened to ask the referee to take a second look at Mavropanos' challenge on Santiago Bueno in the build-up to the winning goal from Bowen.

However, Wolves' players also have to take some responsibility for their performances on the pitch. One player who may have let O'Neil, if he is to be sacked, down for the last time is central midfielder Joao Gomes.

Joao Gomes' performance in numbers against West Ham

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating evening at the London Stadium as he failed to make an impact on the game in or out of possession.

Gomes was withdrawn from the match in the 78th minute after he had seemingly grown more and more frustrated with the match and the officiating, committing six fouls and being shown a yellow card that has ultimately led to a suspension ahead of the weekend after five cautions this term.

The £15m Brazilian could not have had many complaints if he was shown a second yellow for his persistent fouling, along with his gestures of displeasure towards the referee after his sixth foul - shortly before O'Neil subbed him off.

Joao Gomes Vs West Ham Minutes played 78 Big chances missed 1 Big chances created 0 Duels won 2/13 Fouls committed 6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gomes struggled badly off the ball as he lost 11 of his 13 duels on the floor and in the air combined, which shows that the West Ham players found it easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

The midfielder also failed to influence the play at the top end of the pitch, with one 'big chance' missed and zero created for his teammates, which shows that he let the team down with his performance on and off the ball.

Therefore, Gomes was even worse than VAR for Wolves because his display - as shown by the statistics above - was objectively disappointing, whilst the VAR decisions were contentious, rather than stonewall errors.