Shirt sponsors are something that football fans have accepted as inevitable, and some are even celebrated for bringing money into the club. However, not all unions are a match made in football shirt heaven. In the realm of questionable partnerships, some football shirts have become a canvas for ill-conceived logos and designs that left fans cringing and players looking less than stellar.

From the iconic green and white hoops of Celtic tainted by a confused yellow Dafabet logo to the regrettable Pizza Hut sponsorship on Fulham's otherwise lovely kit, these collaborations prove that even the most successful clubs can fall victim to questionable taste.

So buckle up and put on your worst football shirt as Football FanCast takes you on a journey through some of the worst-looking shirt sponsors of all time.

For this list, we've ordered these shirt sponsorships by what we consider to be the worst designs, whether for being embarrassing or just downright ugly.

12 Dafabet

Celtic 2016-present

Celtic's famous green and white hoops deserve so much better than a messy yellow Dafabet logo. It may be the most expensive sponsorship deal in Scottish football history, but money can't buy taste. It can pay for a decent graphic designer, though - something Dafabet seemingly skimped out on when they designed their logo.

As Celtic have established themselves as the dominant force in Scottish football over the past decade or so, Dafabet jumped on the bandwagon in 2016 when they first started sponsoring their kits. The original deal was only for two years, but it was extended in 2018, to the detriment of Celtic's potentially beautiful shirts.

11 XL Holidays

West Ham United 2007-2008

A chaotic club sponsored by a chaotic company. In theory, this should have worked perfectly, but on paper it was awful. The XL in the middle of West Ham's 2008/09 strip was pretty representative of the size of the mess this partnership turned out to be.

The company went bust in the middle of the season, leaving holidaymakers high and dry across the world, and West Ham without a sponsor. At least they didn't have to endure that logo for too long.

10 Pizza Hut

Fulham 2001-2002

And you thought that one Fulham fan eating a Victoria Sponge cake in the stands was the worst food-related incident to happen at Craven Cottage. Fulham's 2001/02 Pizza Hut shirt sponsor was abysmal. It was made even worse by the fact that the kit itself was otherwise pretty smart.

The big red hut/hat (?) logo drew the eye to the centre of the shirt, with 'Pizza Hut' emblazoned just beneath in its tacky, try-hard 90s font. It's hard to make Louis Saha look uncool, but they managed it. Thankfully, the partnership only lasted for a year. Domino's is better, anyway.

9 Flamingo Land

Hull City 2015-2016

Flamingo Land is a fun-filled day out for all the family, but a terrible sponsor for a football shirt. Hull City received universal ridicule when they revealed that Flamingo Land would be their main sponsor in 2015. It was the most embarrassing thing to happen to the club since they started chanting "You're getting mauled by the Tigers".

It was an all-black logo on a mostly gold/orange shirt, and its goofy font made it an easy target to mock. It's another relationship that ended after just one season. Perhaps then Hull City owner Assem Allam saw everyone taking the Michael on Twitter. Flamingo Land are now a sleeve sponsor for Leeds United.

8 Lete

Napoli 2006-2023

Don't get us started on Napoli and football kits. The club from Naples released a ridiculous 36 different kits in 2022/23, most of them commemorating their title win, and all of them with that awful, giant, red 'Lete' on the front.

From Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer to Diego Maradona, each shirt was sullied by a sponsor that is far too big. This isn't a new thing, Lete, a company that rose to prominence bottling mineral water, became Napoli's main sponsor in 2005. Some of the club's greatest-ever players have been saddled with shirts strewn with their giant logo.

7 Samsic

Stade Rennais 2004-present

Don't get us wrong, there is nothing to write home about this shirt, but even on a canvas so plain and bang-average, the giant 'S' for Samsic could have at least been made a little smaller. France is one of the most stylish countries in the world, but we guess not everyone can have Jordan collabs.

For a company that specialises in cleaning and efficient facilities management, this sponsor sure is messy. Stade Rennais have produced some world-class young talent in recent years. Eduardo Camavinga probably left for Real Madrid just so he didn't have to wear this shirt.

6 Cazoo

Various clubs, 2020-present

This one might be a bit of a cop-out, but the Cazoo sponsor is SO bad, none of the clubs they've sponsored over the years have been able to make it look good. Aston Villa, Marseille and Real Sociedad are just a few clubs that have been stuck with a giant 'Cazoo' soiling their otherwise stunning shirts.

The logo is just far too big, it goes from one side of the shirt to the other. Does everyone really need to know where they can buy, sell, or part-exchange their car that badly? These are huge clubs that have had their often beautiful shirts ruined by used car salesmen.

To add further insult (literally), it has also received notoriety in Italy for being very close to a word with a variety of vulgar meanings (that didn't stop Bologna last year, mind).

5 Wonga

Newcastle United, 2013-2017

Even if you're able to get past the immorality of a company like Wonga ever existing in the first place, you can't defend how awful their logo looked on the Newcastle United shirt. As if exploiting poor people for loans they'd never be able to pay back wasn't enough, they had to make Fabricio Coloccini look rather daft.

It's made even worse by the fact that Newcastle have had some stunning kits over the years. The old Newcastle Brown Ale shirts in the late 90s are some of the most iconic in Premier League history. Thankfully, they no longer have Wonga on the front of their shirt, they have Sela - a Saudi Arabian events company that definitely has no connection to the new ownership in any way, shape, or form.

4 Burger King

Getafe, 2009-2012

It's hard being Getafe. Eternally behind fellow Madrid clubs Real and Atletico, they're never going to get the glamourous sponsors, so they got stuck with Burger King. The gaudy fast food conglomerate's logo sat in the middle of their shirt like an unwanted gherkin on a Whopper.

The icing on the cake, or cheese on the burger if you will, was the printed-on picture of the Burger King himself on the inside of the shirt, so if a player was to pull their shirt over their head, the meaty monarch's face would be in place of theirs. At least they didn't make them wear those paper crowns.

3 Ty

Portsmouth 2002-2005

Beanie Babies are adorable, just keep them out of football. The early 2000s was a rough time for English football kits - first we had Fulham, and now Portsmouth, both sporting shirts with logos of American companies that don't care for style.

It must have been hard for Teddy Sheringham and co to intimidate their opponents when they had a giant, red love heart in the middle of their shirts. The sponsorship coincided with Pompey's promotion to the Premier League for maximum visibility. We wonder how many limited-edition Portsmouth FC Beanie Babies are currently sitting in the attics of the Pompey faithful.

2 Bimbo

Club America, 2005-2015

Central and South American clubs have a habit of going a little overboard with the sponsors. They're on the front, the back, the sleeves, and even the shorts. From a purely statistical standpoint, some of them were bound to be a little silly. Mexican side Club America outdid them all with their commitment to Bimbo.

It doesn't need much of an explanation: Bimbo isn't something you're likely to see printed on a shirt in English-speaking countries, but in Mexico, it is the world's largest baking company. Club America have since dropped Bimbo, and have without a doubt some of the coolest shirts in world football. The Aztec-inspired patterns lend themselves to football shirt design beautifully.

1 Wang Computers

Oxford United, 1985-1989

It's incredible that this idea made its way to reality. An untold number of executives and board members would have had to see this and all agree that it's a good idea. In 1985/86, Oxford United had the word 'Wang' on their shirts to promote the now-defunct Wang Computers.

The club have taken all the jokes in good spirit and have since re-released the shirt; in fact, it's become quite a cult classic. Wang Computers became their sponsors after Oxford United gained promotion to the old First Division. Unfortunately, all that Wang money wasn't enough to save them from relegation.

As we bid farewell to the worst football shirt sponsors in history, let us hope that clubs and sponsors alike have learned from these fashion mishaps. May the future bring us partnerships that seamlessly blend financial support with elegant design.

After all, in the world of football, where every detail is scrutinised, the artistry of a well-designed shirt is a lasting testament to the enduring relationship between sport and style.