There have been plenty of disappointing signings completed in the Premier League in 2024, but which players make up the top 10?

Another exciting year of Premier League action is nearly over, with drama taking place at both ends of the table during the past 12 months.

We have seen some exceptional new signings made by various clubs taking their teams to another level, but not every transfer can be a success, meaning some players will have managers regretting their decision in the market.

Here are our picks for the 10 worst signings in the Premier League in 2024.

10 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea to Arsenal (loan)

Having been cast aside at Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca making it clear that there was no future for him at Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling completed a loan switch to Arsenal in the summer.

On the face of it, it looked like a shrewd piece of business by the Gunners, but now 30, the Englishman is a fading force. He has started just twice in the Premier League, despite the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling for top form.

9 Savinho

Troyes to Manchester City

When Savinho made his Manchester City debut against Chelsea on the opening weekend, it looked like the champions had signed the new Riyad Mahrez.

While much focus has been on City's struggles in defence and midfield this season, the wide players have also been a big issue, including their new signing.

Savinho is yet to score in the Premier League, despite making 13 appearances, and a lack of substance has become increasingly evident as the weeks have passed.

8 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester City to Chelsea

When Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea from Leicester City, there was arguably a nagging feeling that he wasn't at the level required for the Blues.

Granted, Maresca knew him well from their time together with the Foxes, but he has struggled to make any kind of impression this season, featuring for just 56 minutes in the Premier League in the first 16 matches.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez look on a different level to him and his move has so far been a colossal waste of money.

7 James Ward-Prowse

West Ham to Nottingham Forest (loan)

Not many felt that James Ward-Prowse's loan move from West Ham United to Nottingham Forest in the summer was bad business, with the midfielder's experience and set-piece ability having the potential to make him a good signing.

But while Nuno Espirito Santo's side have shone in 2024/25 to date, the Englishman hasn't, only managing sporadic outings in the league and looking like a player past his best.

A red card against Chelsea summed up a disappointing campaign thus far for Ward-Prowse.

6 Ben Brereton Diaz

Villarreal to Southampton

Southampton knew the importance of signing a top striker after their promotion from the Championship, and Ben Brereton Diaz was brought in as the man to add extra firepower.

The Chile international may have done relatively well at Sheffield United last season, scoring 6 goals in 14 league appearances, but he has flopped badly for Saints, not yet netting in the competition this term.

5 Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City to Ipswich Town (loan)

The manner in which Kalvin Phillips' career has drifted in recent years has been sad to see, having become such an important player for Leeds United and England at the turn of the decade.

Ipswich Town offered the midfielder a chance to end a miserable spell at Manchester City, signing him on loan, but he has continued to be an ineffective figure.

Phillips has managed seven Premier League starts, but his influence has not been what Kieran McKenna hoped for, hence him not being a regular starter.

4 Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich to Manchester United

It was clear that Manchester United needed at least one new centre-back signing in the summer, and Matthijs de Ligt came in as a high-profile £42.9m acquisition alongside youngster Leny Yoro.

The fact that Bayern Munich were willing to sell the Netherlands international acted as a potential warning sign to the Red Devils, and the defender has struggled in these opening months of the season.

In truth, De Ligt hasn't looked like much of an upgrade on Harry Maguire, which is damning in itself, often finding himself at the scene of the crime when goals are conceded, and generally looking a long way from the prodigious talent that emerged at Ajax.

3 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid to Chelsea

A former Golden Boy winner, Joao Felix's permanent move to Chelsea in the summer felt exciting following his previous loan spell.

While plenty of attacking players at Stamford Bridge have shone from Cole Palmer to Noni Madueke, the Portuguese has been a spectator for much of the campaign.

Felix has started only twice in the league and scored just once in nine games in the competition, and now 25 years of age, he is in danger of not reaching his vast potential.

2 Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal to Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah's time at Arsenal reached its natural conclusion at the end of last season, as it became abundantly clear that he was never going to be up to the level required to be a top player at the Emirates.

The English striker's £30m move to Crystal Palace was always going to be intriguing, and while there was hope that he could flourish in south London, he has endured a horrible season to date.

Nketiah hasn't scored in his first 13 Premier League appearances and his confidence appears to be extremely low, as summed up by a poor one-on-one finish against Brighton.

1 Joshua Zirkzee

Bologna to Manchester United

Manchester United signed Joshua Zirkzee for £36.5m during the summer window, and while far from a vast amount in the modern game, he has still been a huge flop, failing to come close to justifying his price tag.

The Dutchman may have scored the winner on his debut at home to Fulham, but since then, he has netted in just one other game in the Premier League, as well as lacking the pace to be a dangerous threat in the final third.

While Rasmus Hojlund is raw but has clear potential, it's hard to see Zirkzee being a success under Ruben Amorim, so it wouldn't be a shock if he lasted no more than one season at Old Trafford.