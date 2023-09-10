Tottenham Hotspur have donned some iconic kits over their history with a number of the game's recognisable faces wearing the famous cockerel on their chest.

All three of the north London club's kits have now been released for the 2023/24 campaign with Nike providing the club some potential classics for the future.

However, with the good comes the bad and it is fair to say the Lilywhites have had some truly shocking kits as well.

So, we at Football FanCast have decided to rank the worst 10 best Spurs kits from the Premier League era. Here are our selections, with some no doubt going to divide opinion amongst die hard fans...

10 1995/96 Away

Purple shirts have been done regularly by Tottenham's kit manufacturers over the years. And it is fair to say, in recent years, the likes of Under Armour and Nike have been able to design them well.

However, the same cannot be said for Pony's effort in the mid '90s. A striped shirt with purple and navy colours paired with a buttoned up collar feels like a recipe for a bad kit.

On top of all the design issues with this kit, the 95/96 campaign did not provide the Spurs faithful much to cheer about with an eighth placed finish following the sale of Jurgen Klinsmann.

9 2008/09 Third

Puma have provided Spurs with some memorable kits over the years. The club's first ever Champions League campaign came with Puma manufacturing their kits.

And the club provided Tottenham with a truly iconic chocolate brown kit in 2006 which sold out almost instantly. A couple of years later, Puma seemingly tried to follow on from that success with another brown kit.

It is difficult to call that effort a triumph with this third kit showcasing - what can only be said - two odd striped on the right shoulder as well as a strange collar style.

The 2008/09 campaign was not one to remember for Spurs with the club forced to sack Juande Ramos after what was a dreadful start under the Spaniard with the Lilywhites slumped at the bottom of the league.

8 1999/00 Away

Again, yellow shirts have become synonymous with the north London club over the years with a number of away and third shirts being designed in that colour way.

But the combination of a navy top third and a yellow remainder of the jersey just does not seem to be a good mix on the Adidas template which includes a white collar.

It is also key to point out that this shirt that was worn by Sol Campbell and, therefore, will not provide Spurs fans with many positive memories.

The Lilywhites did not produce much in the 99/00 campaign with a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League not offering a huge amount to celebrate.

7 2012/13 Home

There is certainly room for debate that this kit is worse than what is to follow next, but the memories which will be brought back as a result of this kit will by far outmatch anything the next could offer.

Indeed, Under Armour certainly failed to produce the goods when designing this kit. There is very little right with this kit with the collar leaving a lot left to be desired.

However, Gareth Bale's stunning goals will forever be remembered by the Spurs faithful and it turned out to be his final season at Spurs wearing this kit.

What Bale done in this shirt may have proven to be one of the main reasons as to why Real Madrid broke the world record transfer fee to bring the Welshman to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2013.

6 2013/14 Home

There are quite a lot similarities with the kit above given they both have an odd open-necked collar, however, the memories in this kit were certainly not as fond.

This season marked the end of what proved to be a strange period of time between Harry Redknapp's reign and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

Tottenham were able to finish sixth in the Premier League but life without Bale saw a number of players brought in from his transfer fee and fail to provide the fans with much excitement.

5 2005/06 Away

Another entry from Kappa and this time they have combined the colours blue and yellow. Once again, it is fair to say it did not work.

A royal blue shirt is not quite synonymous with the Lilywhites - more so their west London rivals. Combined with the tight-fitting Kappa material, it is not a design which many fans will look back on fondly.

Some famous names donned this kit; Edgar Davids, Michael Carrick and Robbie Keane to name a few, but just no Kappa.

4 1997/98 Goalkeeper

Perhaps we are being slightly cheeky by including a goalkeeper kit on this list, however, just look at it.

We make the rules on this list and this kit is just too bad not to include. Unfortunately for Ian Walker, Pony kept this kit for two seasons but there were some positive memories to come from the seasons wearing this monstrosity.

This kit is truly a shocker. Although, it has to be said obscure '90s keeper kits have been seen by some as fashion statements of late, but we are not sure this is one which will catch on with those individuals.

In reality, this kit is probably worth topping the charts as the worst kit, but we have probably bent the rules slightly to sneak this in given it is a goalkeeper kit.

3 2021/22 Third

Nike, what were you thinking? As we've already mentioned, there have been some excellent purple Spurs shirts over the years. It was Nike who provided one of them, in particular, with the 2017/18 third kit which will be remembered for their away draw at Juventus in the Champions League.

But did they really think this would prove to be a classic when they designed this? In fact, the kit is said to be based on the N17 area. The press release from the club stated the design had been inspired by a group of young creatives:

"In 2019, a group of eight young creatives were mentored at local art studio Tottex alongside Nike’s Design team. Through a series of workshops, they were able to express what Tottenham as an area means to them.

"The group’s creative vision has now been brought to life with the Third Kit design encompassing bold prints and patterns inspired by the streets of Tottenham. The striking purple design celebrates the vibrancy of the Club’s N17 neighbourhood, with an N17 logo on the inside collar."

The sentiment may be there, but the result was a shocker. Tottenham did have some good games in this kit with an enjoyable 4-0 victory over Leeds United on the road perhaps the most memorable.

But this is certainly a kit which Spurs fans will not want to remember. Especially a select few fans, who said this:

"As previously stated, horrid." Another said: “Worst kit of all time.” A third also wrote: “Toilet. Looks like a really bad Sunday League Kit.” Meanwhile, one more simply stated: “Looks like a training kit.” (Daily Star).

2 2022/23 Away

Having gone all the way back to the '90s for our number three pick, you only have to go to the last two campaigns to find our second and worst kits in Tottenham's Premier League history.

And here it is, the 2022/23 away kit has been selected by Football FanCast as the club's worst kit.

Simply put, what on earth is this from Nike? Often the likes of Nike are scrutinised for using the same templates and safe designs across their sponsored clubs; perhaps they should have played it a little safer with this example.

On the release of this kit, the social media memes didn't take long to liken this kit a scuba dive wetsuit. And it could be seen that Spurs did sink whilst wearing this as the 2022/23 campaign proved to be their worst in well over a decade as they had to settle for an eighth-placed finish.

Some may argue our entry at number two may be a worse design than this, however, at least there was some sentiment behind the 2021/22 third kit with the links back to the community.

1 2002/03 Third

​​​​​​It is another yellow and navy shirt that is hitting our list and this number came just a matter of years on from Adidas' effort at number eight.

This time around, Kappa provided their spin on a yellow third kit and it is fair to say it is not one which can be looked back on fondly.

As was the case with Kappa kits of the time, the fitting was extremely tight with a stretchy fabric used.

Many may remember this style of kit through the likes of Francesco Totti donning the burgundy Roma Kappa kit. But it did not quite have the same effect at Tottenham with the likes of Serhiy Rebrov In the squad.