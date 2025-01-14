Tottenham Hotspur are just one game away from reaching the League Cup final, having defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

A win or draw in the return leg at Anfield will ensure the club plays in a first cup final since the 2020/21 campaign, when they reached the final of the EFL Cup, only to lose to Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou has come in for plenty of criticism this term, especially with the club languishing 12th in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

But could winning a first trophy since 2008 be the catalyst for improvement? The jury is still out on the Australian, but he could become the first manager to lead Spurs to a major trophy since Juande Ramos 17 years ago.

Related 5 managers who could replace Ange Postecoglou at Spurs There are question marks over the Australian's future in north London, but who would do a good job in his place?

Since the Spaniard was sacked after a horror start to the 2008/09 season, the north Londoners have employed eight permanent managers. We have ranked these managers by their attempts to end Tottenham's trophy drought.

Tottenham Hotspur's managers since Juande Ramos Manager Year appointed Points per game Harry Redknapp 2008 1.73 André Villas-Boas 2012 1.91 Tim Sherwood 2013 1.65 Mauricio Pochettino 2014 1.84 José Mourinho 2019 1.77 Nuno Espírito Santo 2021 1.65 Antonio Conte 2021 1.78 Ange Postecoglou 2023 1.63

8 Mauricio Pochettino

July 2014 - November 2019

In hindsight, sacking Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 was a massive mistake. Of course, the start of that season hadn’t quite gone exactly to plan, but this was a man who had led the club to the Champions League final just a few months before.

The lowest that Spurs finished in the Premier League under the Argentinian was fifth during his maiden season, qualifying for the Champions League across the next four campaigns.

In the top flight, he averaged 1.89 points per match, finishing runners-up during 2016/17, and the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min developed into world-class players.

Mauricio Pochettino Spurs record Competition Best finish (Year) Premier League 2nd (2016/17) FA Cup Semi-finals (16/17, 17/18) EFL Cup Final (2014/15) Champions League Final (2018/19) Europa League Round of 16 (2015/16)

7 Harry Redknapp

October 2008 - June 2012

While Pochettino established Spurs as a top-four side, it was Harry Redknapp who achieved the feat first.

Taking over from Juande Ramos wasn’t easy, but the veteran manager began to slowly turn things around, going on to finish fourth during his first full season in charge, which qualified Spurs for the Champions League.

A run to the quarter-finals in the following season was mightily impressive, and while Redknapp couldn’t lead them to a trophy, the standards he set in place gave Pochettino a platform to build upon when he took over in 2014.

Harry Redknapp Spurs record Competition Best finish (Year) Premier League 4th (09/10, 11/12) FA Cup Semi-finals (09/10, 11/12) EFL Cup Final (2008/09) Champions League Quarter-finals (2010/11) Europa League Group stage (2011/12)

6 Ange Postecoglou

July 2023 - present

If - and it is a big if - Postecoglou can lead Spurs to the League Cup, it may prove to be a huge turning point for the former Celtic manager.

At times, the football on show is sublime, with wins over Manchester City and Manchester United the highlights. Sticking to his attacking philosophy when some games require a more pragmatic approach may be seen as tactical naivety, but the Australian sticks to what he is good at.

Injuries haven’t helped Spurs this season, and if given time, Postecoglou could be a successful manager for the club.

Ange Postecoglou Spurs record Competition Best finish (Year) Premier League 5th (2023/24) FA Cup Fourth round (23/24, 24/25) EFL Cup Semi-finals (2024/25)

5 Andre Villas-Boas

July 2012 - December 2013

Sacked after eight months as Chelsea manager didn’t deter André Villas-Boas from trying again in the Premier League, this time with Spurs.

During the 2012/13 season, he led the club to a fifth-place finish, perhaps over-relying on Gareth Bale's brilliance at times, but the football on show was superb.

They scored 70 goals that term in the Premier League - the fifth-best attacking side in the division - but this wouldn’t save Villas-Boas.

Indeed, he was sacked in December 2013 after a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, ending his 18 months back in England.

Andre Villas-Boas Spurs record Competition Best finish (Year) Premier League 5th (2012/13) FA Cup Fourth round (2012/13) EFL Cup Quarter-finals (2013/14)* Europa League Quarter-finals (2012/13) *sacked before knocked out

4 Antonio Conte

November 2021 - March 2023