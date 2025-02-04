The deadline has come and gone, with questions left to ponder as to quite what to make of the transfer window from a Celtic perspective.

Yes, the headline may have been the glorious return of former hero Jota - who marked the start of his second spell by sealing the win at Motherwell at the weekend - but has that £8m switch somewhat blinded from an otherwise poor period of business?

There's no denying the delight at seeing Celtic's new number seven back at Parkhead, ready to rip Premiership defences to shreds once again, as he did so successfully under Ange Postecoglou.

And yet, there is an argument that the Hoops squad is now weaker than when the window started, having allowed 85-goal sensation, Kyogo Furuhashi, to join struggling Ligue 1 side, Rennes, on a £10m deal.

That mid-season exit would have been swallowed had an adequate replacement been brought in, yet Brendan Rodgers has been left empty-handed, forced to rely on £9.5m man Adam Idah for the remainder of the season - a player who boasts just six Premiership goals this term.

Kieran Tierney is, of course, set to make his own emotional homecoming in the near future, yet with a January loan switch having been ruled out for the Scotsman, the Hoops were forced to settle for another Premier League talent instead...

What Jeffrey Schlupp brings to Celtic

Jeffrey Schlupp signing on loan from Crystal Palace in the last knockings of deadline day was unlikely to have been on anyone's transfer bingo card, with the versatile 32-year-old joining on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

A former Premier League winner at Leicester City, the veteran asset does provide a wealth of experience for Rodgers' side, albeit while having failed to start a single game in all competitions in 2024/25 to date.

As Rodgers stated, Schlupp is "a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility", yet after the excitement surrounding a potential early return for Tierney, this last-gasp move feels like something of a let down.

Not that the Ghanaian should be judged before he's taken to the field, however, while his ability to operate at left-back or in a more advanced role should certainly make him a useful asset.