Despite picking up a gigantic 11 draws from 21 Championship contests so far this season, Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion are still very much in the conversation for promotion.

The Baggies' 2-1 loss to Watford last weekend was amazingly their first defeat in 13 games, as Tom Cleverley's Hornets just about got the better of the stern away side through a Vakoun Bayo brace.

Corberan will want his troops to immediately bounce back when Bristol City travel to the Hawthorns this coming Sunday, but will know this clash will be yet another contest that Daryl Dike won't be deemed fit for as his nightmare in the West Midlands goes on.

Dike's continued injury issues

Dike hasn't donned a Baggies strip since going down with an unfortunate Achilles tendon injury versus Ipswich Town back in February, with the American well-known to those in the treatment room at this point.

Staggeringly, the ex-Barnsley man has been absent for a colossal 117 games due to recurring injury troubles since making a bumper £7m move a reality.

Thankfully, Corberan has been able to rely on the likes of Josh Maja and Karlan Grant to fire in the goals this season whilst Dike remains sidelined, with Maja boasting ten goals on his own in the Championship whilst Grant has an ever-growing five next to his name.

The Spaniard will be glad that this duo in question have found their shooting boots, having had to wave goodbye to Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer after he switched allegiances to Coventry City.

But, that sale doesn't hurt as much now when you consider Thomas-Asante's ongoing struggles with the Sky Blues.

Thomas-Asante's time at West Brom

The ex-Salford City attacker was a top performer for West Brom on his day, with the 25-year-old wearing the tag of being the club's top scorer last season in the second tier when powering home 11 strikes.

In total, Thomas-Asante would score 21 times for Corberan's men across 78 games, which would pique the interest of fellow Championship side Coventry this summer on their hunt for some fresh blood up top.

In the end, Thomas-Asante would live up to then West Brom manager Steve Bruce's glowing words after his arrival at the club in 2022, who stated that the striker would be of "great value" as a "young" and "hungry" option to call upon.

But, although Bruce was ultimately justified in dishing out these compliments, the Ghanaian has since gone on to look goal-shy in his new surroundings, whilst Corberan and Co simply just get on with business with Maja and Grant to call upon.

Thomas-Asante vs Maja vs Grant - Championship numbers (24/25) Stats (*per game) Thomas-Asante Maja Grant Games (starts) 20 (7) 21 (21) 21 (19) Goals 1 10 5 Assists 1 2 2 Big chances missed 1 10 3 Shots* 1.0 1.8 2.0 Minutes per goal 794 167 314 Key passes* 0.4 0.9 1.0 Big chances created* 1 6 4 Touches* 12.3 27.0 35.3 Sourced via Sofascore

Worryingly for the 25-year-old, he has only been able to find the back of the net once from 20 clashes in the league this season, with that solitary strike coming all the way back in October versus Blackburn Rovers.

To pile on the misery even more, Thomas-Asante - as per Transfermarkt - has a lesser transfer value than the aforementioned Dike, with the ex-West Brom man only worth £2.4m when contrasted next to his injury-prone counterpart's slightly higher £2.6m price tag.

Dike will pray that he can make a miraculous recovery from injury soon to become a key part of Corberan's side again, but Thomas-Asante - on the contrary - will worry that his game-time at Coventry will only lessen now with Frank Lampard in charge.

Whilst it could've been a sale that damaged the Baggies severely, the promotion chasers show no visible scars from the departure now, as another playoff finish continues to be eyed up.