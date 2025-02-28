Chelsea have seen a huge turnover of players since the arrival of Todd Boehly back in May 2022, with the American investing a small fortune into the playing squad.

The 51-year-old has spent over £1.2b on new additions in his near three-year spell at the helm, handing the likes of Enzo Maresca the funds to improve the first-team squad.

Whilst on the face of it, the money spent seems like a huge amount, the signings have been split between immediate first-team additions and investments for the future, potentially setting the club up for success down the line.

The Italia