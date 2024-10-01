Chelsea’s excellent start to the new Premier League campaign has largely been down to the impact of Enzo Maresca, but also the recruitment conducted behind the scenes under Todd Boehly and co over the last 12 months.

The Italian has led the Blues to four wins, one draw and one defeat from his opening six league games at Stamford Bridge, with the club currently occupying a place in the top four.

Cole Palmer has been a man in form, registering all four goals in the 4-2 victory over Brighton last weekend, taking his league tally to six goals in as many games.

Striker Nicolas Jackson has also started the 2024/25 campaign with a bang, registering seven combined goals and assists in his first six matches - starting to show glimpses of the player they forked out £32m for last summer.

The aforementioned pair have both been excellent additions for the Blues, but one player has failed to have the same impact after his own move to the Bridge in recent years.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s stats for Chelsea

Winger Mykhailo Mudyrk arrived at Chelsea after a battle with Arsenal during the transfer window back in January 2023, joining the club with real expectations of being a huge talent in West London.

The Ukrainian cost the Blues a whopping £89m from Shakhtar Donetsk, making him the club’s 5th highest addition at the time of his move to the Bridge.

However, up to now, his move hasn’t worked out for either party, with Mudryk massively struggling for form and consistent game time despite his huge transfer fee.

The 23-year-old has only featured for a combined 80 minutes in the league so far this season, with his only start coming in the 6-2 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

During his 18-month stint in England so far, he’s only managed a total of seven goals in his 64 appearances for the Blues, with his market value plummeting as a result of his dismal showings under Maresca.

The Ukrainian is now only valued at £33m as per Football Transfers, but his value is still higher than the former Blue who’s failed to make his own impact after departing his boyhood club.

The player who’s now valued lower than Mudryk

Last summer, Chelsea sold numerous first-team players to try and balance the books after the huge spending after the takeover by Boehly in May 2022.

Players such as Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic both departed the club, joining rivals Arsenal and Manchester City - with the club strengthening fellow English sides to make room for new additions.

They also offloaded academy graduate Mason Mount to Manchester United for a reported £60m - an excellent price tag but to the

disappointment of many supporters.

However, on reflection, the deal was an excellent one, with the "midfield maestro" - as hailed by Statman Dave - only making 25 appearances in over a year, massively struggling with injuries after his move to Old Trafford last summer.

Mason Mount's injury history after leaving Chelsea Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2023/24 Unknown 37 6 2023/24 Calf 110 21 2024/25 Hamstring 22 3 2024/25 Head 2 0 Total: 4 injuries 171 30 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Red Devils’ defeat against Spurs last weekend sums up his time at United, coming on to replace Kobbie Mainoo in the first half, before picking up a yellow card, and coming off injured in the closing stages.

As a result, he’s seen his value plummet to just £30m, as per Football Transfers, a drop of 50% since his transfer away from Stamford Bridge just over 12 months ago.

Whilst it may have been a disappointing decision to offload an academy graduate, his form and injury record in the North West has proven that the club made the right call in selling him last summer.

It allowed for the addition of players such as Palmer and Jackson, with Maresca currently reaping the rewards of the club’s excellent recruitment in recent times.