Celtic supporters may have been left feeling a little underwhelmed after the deadline for the January transfer passed on Monday night without a new striker coming through the door.

The Hoops were in the market to add another number nine to their squad because Adam Idah is the only senior, recognised, centre-forward in the squad, with Daniel Cummings and Johnny Kenny offering depth as young strikers.

Brendan Rodgers lost an influential player during the window in that position after Kyogo Furuhashi completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Japan international, as you can see in the clips above, scored 63 goals in the Scottish Premiership during his time with the Hoops, including ten this season, and they opted not to replace him.

Celtic were reportedly interested in a deal to sign Brondby marksman Mathias Kvistgaarden, but talks broke down over the Danish side's valuation of the forward, and the Bhoys did not find a suitable alternative before the deadline.

The Scottish giants, instead, ended deadline day with one new addition, on top of bringing in Jota earlier in the window, as they swooped for Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp's current market value

The Ghana international, whose contract with the Premier League side is due to expire at the end of the season, is currently valued at €6m (£5m) by Transfermarkt.

His value has remained high despite his struggles on the pitch in the top-flight for Palace in the 2024/25 campaign. He did not start a single match in the first half of the season, with all 12 of his appearances coming as a substitute, and the versatile ace did not contribute with any goals or assists for his team.