The January transfer window has been open for over three weeks now, and much to their fans' dismay, Arsenal are yet to make a signing.

The North Londoners' season is hanging by a thread as they are out of the FA Cup, almost out of the League Cup, and it looks like they could fall away in the Premier League.

Add to that the fact that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are out with long-term injuries, and it's impossible to deny Mikel Arteta's need for attacking reinforcements.

Now, in their defence, it does appear as if the club are trying to do something, as there have been near-constant reports linking them to forwards such as Benjamin Šeško and Matheus Cunha, but it could be argued their greatest area of need is off the right.

Interestingly, the title chasers have already been linked with Bryan Mbeumo this month, who'd be an ideal transfer for this position, but it remains to be seen if that's a deal that can be done, although, if it is, the Brentford ace would still be worth millions less than one of Arsenal's other frontline options.

Why Arsenal should sign Mbeumo

So, it was only last week that Arsenal were linked with a move for Mbeumo that could cost up to £50m, and while that is undoubtedly a lot of money, we reckon it would be more than worth it.

For example, in just 27 appearances for Brentford last season, totalling 2079 minutes, the 25-year-old dynamo racked up a tally of nine goals and six assists, which comes to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.8 games, or every 138.6 minutes.

The former Troyes star has somehow done even better this season, racking up a haul of 13 goals and four assists in just 26 appearances totalling 2137 minutes.

That means the sensational Cameroonian is currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.52 games or every 125.7 minutes, which is incredible for a winger not playing for one of the 'big six'.

Moreover, he's not just stat padding against weaker opposition either; so far this season, the Avallon-born sharpshooter has scored or assisted a goal against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

In short, Mbeumo has more than proven he's worth £50m or more this season and should be a top target for Arsenal, although one of his potential teammates who's not had quite as successful a campaign would still be worth millions more.

The Arsenal star worth millions more than Mbeumo

So, to get straight to the point, the Arsenal star in question is none other than Brazilian left-winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunner from then-fourth-tier Brazilian outfit Ituano in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £6m, which now looks like an incredible bargain as Football Transfers value him at up to a staggering €77m, which is about £65m, or £15m more than Mbeumo would cost.

That is an enormous sum of money, and while there might be more than a few of you who'd dispute it, there are some reasons behind it.

First, while he's not had the best year and a half, the Guarulhos-born talent has remained reasonably effective.

For example, in 20 league appearances this season, he has scored six goals and provided two assists, while Chelsea's Pedro Neto, who cost £54m in the summer, has scored once and provided two assists in 19 league games.

Martinelli's Arsenal career Season Games Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match 19/20 26 10 4 0.53 20/21 22 2 2 0.18 21/22 36 6 7 0.36 22/23 46 15 6 0.45 23/24 44 8 5 0.29 24/25 31 7 3 0.32 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, when he's at his best, he's sublime, as in the 22/23 campaign, the "unplayable" winger, as described by pundit Owen Hargreaves, scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.85 games.

Finally, while he's not a young player anymore, there is still time for him to rediscover his best form and potentially do even better.

Ultimately, Arsenal should be doing all they can to sign Mbeumo this month, but fans should not forget that in Martinelli, they have a winger with the raw ability to be something special.