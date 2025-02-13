Leeds United’s attack has played a huge role in their success in the Championship this season, helping the Whites sit at the top of the table heading into the last few months of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side have netted 66 times in just 32 outings, 16 more than any other side in the division, with Middlesbrough the second-highest scorers on 50.

Joel Piroe has had his critics during his time at Elland Road but has proved countless people wrong this campaign, registering 14 goals and sitting as the club’s top scorer.

It’s safe to say he’s nailed down the number nine spot given his recent form, starring alongside Dan James and Manor Solomon within the final third as the Whites look to end their two-year Premier League exile.

Such a run of form will make it almost impossible for one player to dislodge him from the side upon his return to action from his latest injury setback in Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford’s stats for Leeds United

Striker Patrick Bamford joined Leeds in a £7m deal from Middlesbrough back in the summer of 2018, looking to provide that star figure at the top end of the pitch the club had desperately been hunting for.

He would register double figures in each of his first three seasons, two of which included the promotion-winning campaign alongside the Whites’ first year back in the Premier League.

The Englishman had taken his game to the next level under Marcelo Bielsa, so much so that it earned him his maiden England call-up to Gareth Southgate’s side because of his form in 2020/21.

However, he’s failed to reach the same levels since the Argentine’s departure, only scoring 17 goals across the last four seasons, failing to find the back of the net in any of his 11 outings during the ongoing campaign.

His lack of form coupled with his injury run has seen him linked with a move to Wrexham, potentially bringing his time at the club to an end, whilst also seeing another player’s value hugely surpass that of Bamford’s.

The player who’s worth nearly 6x more than Bamford

It’s been a sad decline for Bamford over the last couple of years after his heroics in the top flight, but the 31-year-old now appears to be third choice at Elland Road after his recent troubles.

Piroe undoubtedly remains the number one option for Farke, with 21-year-old Mateo Joseph the backup to the Dutchman, having the potential to develop into a key player in Yorkshire.

The Spaniard joined the club in a deal close to £1m from LaLiga side Espanyol in 2022, making six Premier League appearances after his move during his debut year with the Whites.

Last season saw the youngster gain more minutes after their relegation back to the second tier, featuring 26 times, scoring three goals, including two superb efforts against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The form of Piroe in 2024/25 has again restricted him to substitute appearances, starting 11 times in the league, registering a combined total of six goal contributions.

Given his tender age, he still remains a long-term project for the club, having plenty of time to grow into a key player - already featuring for Spain’s under-21 side, highlighting the potential he possesses.

Mateo Joseph's stats for Leeds in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 31 Goals & assists 6 Pass accuracy 78% Shots taken 2.9 Chances created 1.3 Duels won 4.1 Touches in opposition box 5.9 Stats via FotMob

The hierarchy rejected an offer of £10m for his services from Real Betis during the closing stages of the window, undoubtedly not wanting to lose such a high-potential talent, but the fee does showcase the development he’s made in such a short period.

When taking the subsequent offer, he’s now valued at nearly six times more than fellow striker Bamford, with the injury-prone forward now only valued at £1.7m by Football Transfers.

The club certainly made the right call in rejecting the bid for Joseph, with the 21-year-old having all of the tools to continue his progression and be an important part of Farke’s side in their hunt for promotion.

However, the same can’t be said for Bamford, with the higher ups needing to cash in on him in the summer, with new options needed, especially if the club are to return to the Premier League in the coming months.