Since the appointment of Ruben Amorim at the end of November, Manchester United have had to adapt their playstyle to suit the manager’s 3-4-2-1 system in which he had so much success at Sporting CP.

The 40-year-old claimed two league titles during his time in Portugal, hoping to emulate his success at Old Trafford over the years ahead during his tenure as the Red Devils boss.

He’s wasted no time in making his mark on the side, moving out players who he doesn’t see as part of his first-team squad, providing the brutal nature that’s desperately been needed at the Theatre of Dreams.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all departed on loan during Amorim’s first window in charge, highlighting that they aren’t in his plans going forward.

However, the same can’t be said for two players who appear to be an integral part of his plans if he is to lead the club back to Premier League glory under his guidance.

Bruno Fernandes & Amad Diallo’s stats under Amorim

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been a crucial part of the United side since his big-money move back in January 2020, making at least 45 appearances in each of his full seasons at Old Trafford.

He’s started all but one game of the Amorim era, only missing due to suspension, registering five goals and five assists in his 19 outings, often being one of the main sources of goals in his attacking midfield role.

The Portuguese international has been joined by Amad Diallo in the final third in recent months after the manager brought him out from the cold after rarely being used by former boss Erik ten Hag.

Amorim’s decision to utilise the Ivorian has been a masterstroke, notching six goals and five assists since his appointment, including a hat-trick against Southampton which single-handedly won them the game after going behind against the bottom-of-the-table outfit.

The pair have been two of the main players to benefit from the change in management, undoubtedly being the key to any success at Old Trafford in the near future.

However, they could’ve been aided in their efforts within attacking areas had the club decided to pursue a move for one player, which one former first-team member recommended them to sign.

The talisman who Man Utd must regret not signing

Old Trafford has been the home of countless star strikers over the years, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Dwight Yorke all making themselves fan favourites during their respective times as players.

However, that goal threat is seriously lacking in 2025, with two senior options, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, only netting five league goals combined this season - undoubtedly contributing to their lowly standing.

It’s safe to say the club would be in a much healthier position had they secured a move for Erling Haaland after Ole Gunnar Solskjær pleaded with the hierarchy to sign the talent during his time at RB Salzburg.

"Erling was with me at Molde for two seasons, more or less. The summer before I came, I rang the club and said: 'You have to sign this boy, he is going to be absolutely top-class.' That was in June or July and they said they didn't have enough reports. "By the time I came in as caretaker, we [Molde] had sold him to Salzburg. I tell the club straight away: 'Buy him.' He had a release clause. No one else then would have paid that money. It was €20m and it would have been a bargain. It was the club's decision to not go for him then."

However, they were unwilling to pay his release clause, with the Norwegian starring across Europe for the Austrian outfit, alongside Borussia Dortmund, before his eventual move to rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

It’s a move that has taken the 24-year-old’s career to the next level, scoring 117 times in his 132 appearances at the Etihad, breaking the record for the most goals scored by one player in a 38-game Premier League season.

He fired Pep Guardiola’s side to the treble back in 2022/23, emulating that of the United side in the late 90s, with his goals playing a massive part in their success - with United’s loss their gain after failing to take the risk on his signing before he burst onto the scene.

Erling Haaland's record as a professional Team Games Goals Assists Man City 132 117 16 Dortmund 89 86 23 Molde 50 20 6 Salzburg 27 29 7 Bryne 16 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Haaland, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by journalist Henry Winter, has seen his market value soar as a result of his deadly goalscoring form, now valued at £166m by Transfermarkt.

His subsequent value is higher than those of Bruno and Amad combined, with the pair only valued at £45.8m and £20m respectively, despite their success under United’s new boss.

A couple of years on from missing out on his signature, a decision not to land the attacker now looks to be a huge regret, with United passing up the opportunity to land a star who’s certainly up there with the very best in European football.

Bruno and Amad are two players who Amorim wants to build the side around, but they will struggle to reach the top of the Premier League without a clinical goalscorer - something which Haaland would’ve certainly offered had they decided to listen to Solskjaer’s advice.