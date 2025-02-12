There is a feeling that there will be a real changing of the guard in Rubem Amorim’s Manchester United squad come the end of the season.

It has been a tough start to the Portuguese manager’s tenure, with ten wins in 20 games, alongside eight losses and two draws. They have also conceded more than they have scored, with 32 goals compared to 30.

Former Real Madrid and Denmark international Thomas Gravesen claimed in a recent interview that Christain Eriksen could retire at the end of the season, and it seems like the end of the road for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford after his loan move to Aston Villa too.