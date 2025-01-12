Unai Emery will be praying that his Aston Villa side can soar up the Premier League rankings the more January goes on, after a topsy-turvy end to 2024.

Indeed, impressive wins over the likes of Manchester City and RB Leipzig last month were arguably overshadowed by poor displays against teams such as Newcastle United, with Emery's side folding at St James' Park in mid-December to lose 3-0.

Whilst there are rumours to suggest the Villans could be bringing in some new defensive recruits to help shore up things at the back, seen in Milan Skriniar's name floating about, the Premier League side are also hunting down more firepower up top in the form of Donyell Malen.

Aston Villa's pursuit of Malen

While no club agreement has been secured - amid talk of a £25m fee - Villa look to have won the exciting Dutchman over after agreeing personal terms, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with even more goals added to the West Midlands side's game subsequently should a deal progress.

Already boasting both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in attack - who have a Premier League goal haul for the season that comes in at a combined 15 - Malen would just offer Villa another clinical head up top when at the peak of his powers, considering he fired home a ridiculous 55 strikes from 116 appearances when on the books of former employers PSV Eindhoven.

At Dortmund, away from predominantly lining up as an out-and-out striker in his native country, Malen has also excelled as a winger option down either flank, with 11 of his 13 strikes last season in the Bundesliga coming from the right channel.

Therefore, there is a tantalising future in sight where Malen gets to strut his stuff in England next to Watkins or Duran leading the line, as Emery goes about making his team even stronger to push up the league standings.

However, even if a move for Malen was to unexpectedly fall through for whatever reason, Emery wouldn't be too disheartened, knowing that this ace in his ranks is already worth more than the Villa target after becoming a superstar this campaign.

Morgan Rogers' market value at Villa

Rogers would cost the Villans an initial £8m to bring in last January from Middlesbrough, with the promising attacking midfielder having to cut his teeth in the EFL before getting his big shot in the top flight.

Formerly on the roster at Manchester City as a youngster, it's clear now that Rogers was born to be an entertaining talent at the very top of the English game, with stunning displays becoming commonplace now from the 22-year-old.

Many a sweet strike has been fired home from the Villa number 27 so far this campaign, with Rogers up to six goals now in league action, on top of also collecting three assists.

Off the back of his standout start to the season, it was no surprise that Emery and Co wanted to tie Rogers down to a new extended contract, with an England senior call-up even coming his way off the back of his "fearless" displays, as he was labelled by football talent scout Antonio Mango in the past.

As a direct consequence of all of the above - alongside his crucial FA Cup clincher against West Ham United - the youngster's price tag has now far exceeded his once modest £8m valuation.

He is now worth more than Malen's £25m fee, despite so much talk centring on the Dutchman being a potential top buy for Emery's men, with Transfermarkt estimating that the ex-Man City man is worth in the region of around £33m.

Five most valuable Villa players - 2024/25 Player Valuation = 1. Amadou Onana £45m = 1. Ollie Watkins £45m 3. Pau Torres £37m = 4. Jhon Duran £33m = 4. Morgan Rogers £33m Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Emery has a whole host of players who are worth many millions away from just the rise of Rogers, with Malen perhaps boosting his team even more as they aim for another top-four finish.

As for Rogers, it's clear that Emery and co have struck gold with what already looks to be a bargain signing.