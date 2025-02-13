It’s safe to say Manchester United’s dealings in the transfer market have left a lot to be desired in recent times, failing to provide various managers with the ammunition needed to succeed.

Over £600m has been shelled out on new talent in the last three years to try and steer the club in the right direction, but so far to no avail, currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League with just 14 games left to play.

Undoubtedly, Ruben Amorim needs time to make his mark on the playing squad, only joining the Red Devils back in November and having just one transfer window to sort out the mess of a playing squad.

He’s already made a start to clear out some of the players not included in his plans, with the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford spending the remainder of the season away from Old Trafford.

Such dealings could eventually lead to permanent departures in the summer, handing the 40-year-old boss the funds needed to build on his work in the January window.

Patrick Dorgu’s time at Manchester United

During the recent transfer window, United only made one senior addition in the form of left-back Patrick Dorgu, coming into the club to solve the ongoing issue at left-back.

The Dane set the hierarchy back £30m, joining from Serie A outfit Lecce, but provides an immediate and long-term option in the position given his tender age of just 20.

As of today, the youngster has only featured once for the Red Devils after his big-money move, starting the clash in the FA Cup against Leicester City last weekend.

Dorgu was replaced at the break as he gets up to speed with Amorim’s system at the club, undoubtedly taking time before he’s able to make the impact desired by the manager.

However, despite the huge investment, he’s valued lower than one player who appears to be a rare piece of impressive business from the board in recent times.

The Man United defender who’s worth more than Dorgu

Over the summer, previous boss Erik ten Hag made numerous signings, multiple of which had previously featured under him during his tenure as Ajax manager.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt arrived from Juventus, offering a new option in the backline after playing the best football of his career under Ten Hag, helping the Dutch side reach the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

He’s struggled at times to make the impact many envisaged, notching just a total of eight minutes in the last two meetings across all competitions.

However, former teammate Noussair Mazraoui has wasted no time in impressing at Old Trafford, looking worth every penny of the £12.9m they forked out to prise him away from Bayern Munich.

The Moroccan, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by one journalist, has featured at centre-back and right wing-back since the arrival of Amorim, looking more at home in the former, handing the manager a selection headache in that department.

However, the arrival of Dorgu should see Diogo Dalot shift to his more natural side, allowing Mazraoui to play on the right of a back three in the 3-4-2-1 system.

Mazraoui's stats for Man Utd in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 24 Goals & assists 1 Pass accuracy 85% Dribble success 66% Tackles won 2.1 Duels won 6.7 Duel success rate 62% Stats via FotMob

His stats represent how crucial he’s been since his summer move, with Football Transfers also recognising his recent form in the North West, now valuing the defender at £36m - a three times increase on the fee paid for his signature.

In a period of poor dealings which has seen millions wasted, the 27-year-old is evidence that bargains are there to be had, potentially helping the club turn around their recent poor form.

Amorim will have to make smart investments in the summer with it unknown how much he will have at his disposal, but deals for young players like Dorgu simply have to be the priority.