Leeds United head into the international break off the back of a 2-2 draw away at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland last Friday, after conceding in the 97th minute through an Illan Meslier mistake.

Whilst Daniel Farke will be frustrated that his side conceded so late on to cost the team two points, he will surely be pleased with yet another positive performance from Junior Firpo at left-back.

The former Barcelona man scored his first goal at Championship level, to add to his nine assists since the start of last season, with a cultured finish into the bottom corner.

Despite his impressive form, the defender currently has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of just €2.4m (£2m) on FootballTransfers, and is not the most valuable full-back in the squad - Jayden Bogle is.

How much Leeds signed Jayden Bogle for

The Whites swooped to sign the right-back from Sheffield United, who had just been relegated to the Championship, for a reported fee of £5m.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

At the time of that move, the Englishman had an xTV of just €3m (£2.5m) after he had played a part in the Blades finishing bottom of the Premier League.

Bogle played in 34 of the club's 38 matches in the division, as they conceded a whopping 104 goals, and struggled in and out of possession, losing 53% of his ground duels and completing just 70% of his attempted passes.

However, despite his poor form in the top-flight, Leeds appear to have hit the jackpot with the defender, due to his performances on the pitch and his soaring market value.

Jayden Bogle's current market value

At the time of writing (09/10/2024), FootballTransfers rates his expected transfer value at a whopping €11.9m (£10m) and this means that his value has already soared millions higher than it was at Sheffield United, and higher than the fee that the Whites paid for him.

This shows that the club have struck gold by signing the right-back after a difficult spell in the Premier League, as they managed to pick him up at a low point, which has allowed them to bring him back up.

He has been given an opportunity to start week-in-week-out in the Championship in a dominant Farke team and it has allowed him to thrive, which has caused his value to soar - making him the most valuable full-back in the squad and worth more than Firpo.

24/25 Championship Jayden Bogle Appearances 9 Sofascore rating 7.22 Big chances created 3 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 82% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Bogle has showcased his attacking quality with three 'big chances' created in nine appearances for the club in the second tier so far this term.

His defensive work has also caught the eye, however, as the 24-year-old star has made 3.0 tackles and interceptions per game and won 59% of his duels in total.

Bogle, who was described as "fearless" by former boss Paul Heckingbottom, has hit the ground running at Elland Road and Farke will be hoping that he can continue to shine down the right to help the team to push for promotion back to the Premier League.