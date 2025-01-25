Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho are just four attacking players who Chelsea have on their books - not to mention the other forwards who have to settle for a place on the bench.

Given the calibre of the aforementioned quartet, it’s no surprise to see the Blues boast a tally of 44 goals scored in the Premier League, with just two sides scoring more to date.

With such a record, you’d expect boss Enzo Maresca to be content with the options at his disposal, but that doesn’t appear to be the case - especially when looking at their recent transfer targets.

The majority of the players targeted so far this month have been attackers, looking to add yet more firepower to catapult the club ever closer to a return to the top four.

Numerous names have been touted with a transfer to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks, with two names undoubtedly being the most talked about over the past couple of days.

Chelsea’s ambitions to land a new attacker this month

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been continuously mentioned as one target for Maresca this month, with the Blues even pondering a bid to land the Argentine.

It’s a shock to see the youngster being touted with a move away from Old Trafford this month, but it was reported that they would consider an offer for his services due to their PSR position.

Napoli is also a potential destination for the winger, with it also being reported that Ruben Amorim’s side would consider selling the attacker if they were to receive a £55m offer.

Striker Benjamin Sesko has been touted as an option for the Blues once again this window after previously being a huge target during the summer market - but ultimately failed to land a move for the RB Leipzig man.

However, he was linked with a move to the Bridge earlier this week, as Maresca looks to add that added cutting edge to his side ahead of the closing stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Such a move would cost a huge fortune given his recent form in the Bundesliga which has seen the Slovenian international net eight times in 17 outings.

It would be harsh on one player should they decide to complete a move for either of the players, putting a current first-team member's regular starting role at risk.

The Chelsea player who’s worth more than Garnacho

Seeing the links to players such as Garnacho and Sesko is hardly a surprise given the club’s recent antics in the transfer market, often not afraid to splash the cash on new signings.

Todd Boehly has dropped over £1.2b on new players in the near three years he’s spent as owner of the club - taking the reins from Roman Abramovich back in May 2022.

One of the players brought during the American’s time at the club is striker Nicolas Jackson, who has often been the go-to starting centre forward since his move from Villarreal last summer.

The Senegalese international has scored 26 times in his 66 appearances for the club, an average of one goal every 2.5 games he’s featured in for the Blues.

The 23-year-old, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by former Blue John Obi Mikel, has scored nine times in 21 appearances throughout the 2024/25 campaign, currently sitting as the club’s second top scorer behind star man Palmer.

As a result of his impressive displays since his move to West London, his market value has skyrocketed, with Football Transfers now valuing Jackson at £62.7m, a figure higher than current transfer target Garnacho, who’s valued at £55m.

Chelsea's top scorers in the Premier League (2024/25) Player Tally 1. Cole Palmer 14 2. Nicolas Jackson 9 3. Noni Madueke 6 4. Enzo Fernández 3 5. Christopher Nkunku 2 = Jadon Sancho 2 Stats via FotMob

Given his goalscoring form, it would be extremely harsh for the hierarchy to target a new talisman and replace the Senegalese ace at the top end of the pitch for Maresca’s side.

The sky could be the limit for Jackson if the club continue to back him as their main focal point, with his transfer value only set to increase further as a result of the added trust shown in him.