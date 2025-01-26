Chelsea haven’t been shy of making a signing or two in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s takeover back in May 2022, with the American certainly showcasing his ambitions of taking the club back up the Premier League table.

The businessman has since splashed over £1.2bn on new transfers, many of which have starred and helped new boss Enzo Maresca get off to a solid start in his first season at the helm.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo have all become key cogs after their various moves to Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues sit sixth in the Premier League going into the final few months of the campaign.

However, despite his impressive start as manager, Maresca has been wanting new additions this month to further bolster his top four ambitions, looking to return Champions League football back to West London.

Such ambitions have seen links to various players, including one who’s previously plied his trade for the club as a youngster.

Chelsea’s move to land Gittens in January

Chelsea’s hunt in the transfer window this month has seen a plethora of players linked with a move to the Bridge, but Jamie Bynoe-Gittens appears to be the name that has been most frequently touted with a transfer.

The 20-year-old has rapidly developed into a key talent for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, scoring seven and registering three assists in the league throughout 2024/25.

However, the Englishman has also starred on Europe’s biggest stage, scoring four times in just seven appearances in the Champions League as the German side look to go one step further after their final defeat last season.

The Blues have since looked to capitalise on his form, looking to re-sign the attacker who was a part of their Cobham academy setup as a youngster before departing for Reading and Manchester City.

Liverpool also remain in the race for Gittens’ signature this month, with Arne Slot’s side potentially having the advantage given their current Premier League standing.

There’s no denying that the Dortmund ace would be a super addition for Maresca and Co, massively boosting their Champions League hopes.

However, they already have a player on their books who’s worth more than the Englishman, potentially needing to stand by the talent who’s already at the club.

The Chelsea player who’s worth more than Gittens

Winger Pedro Neto moved to the Bridge in the summer, joining from top-flight rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in an attempt to bolster the threat in the attacking third.

The Portuguese has since made 26 appearances under the Italian in all competitions, scoring just three times and registering four assists.

Such a run may seem disappointing on the face of it given the excitement around his signing a few months ago, but it’s evident that he needs to be awarded more time if the club are to see the fruits of his labour.

He’s already produced one moment of magic in the 1–1 draw with Arsenal back in November, firing the ball into the bottom corner and securing a point in what was a close battle between the two top-four hopefuls.

Such a strike was his last for the club, being unable to find the back of the net since his strike against the Gunners. It was a moment that showed exactly why the club paid big money to bring him to west London.

Despite not scoring since, he’s maintained his current market value and considering he is only 24, his estimations are set to rise higher and higher, proving Chelsea well and truly struck gold by bringing him to the Bridge.

At the moment, Transfermarkt values the Portugal international at around €55m (£46.5m), which for context, is a figure higher than potential signing Gittens, who’s valued at around £42m.

That being said, with the “phenomenal ” Neto, as described by European football expert Zach Lowy, still only a couple of months into his time with a new club, he undoubtedly needs more time to settle before he’s able to produce his best stuff.

Pedro Neto's stats for Chelsea in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 20 Goals & assists 3 Pass accuracy 86.8% Dribbles completed 1.74 Duels won 4.63 Successful crosses 1.24 Shots taken 1.9 Stats via FotMob

Any signing, whether that be Gittens or someone else, would further prevent Neto from reaching the level many expected he would do, with Maresca potentially needing to stick by the current crop of talent in attacking areas to reap the rewards long-term.