Football is fickle, and Liverpool's brace of draws in the Premier League have provided high-flying Chelsea with an in and changed the narrative about the Reds' imperiousness.

Of course, Liverpool are still two points clear of Enzo Maresca's outfit, and with a game in hand at that, but now need a reaction after dropping points against Fulham at Anfield.

Arne Slot has been brilliant since taking Jurgen Klopp's place in the summer, but some backbiters have claimed that he's running on the coattails of his predecessor's dynasty. This is misguided criticism.

You need only dig a little deeper to understand that Liverpool are operating with a completely new tactical identity, and though points were ceded at Anfield after ground was previously slashed at Newcastle United, the ten-man Merseysiders showed title-winning resolve to claw back against Fulham.

The return of Diogo Jota proved to be the difference-maker, with the Portugal star scoring off the bench after missing 11 matches in all competitions, confirming the hard-fought draw.

Diogo Jota's importance to Liverpool

Jota has been a terrific servant for Liverpool since arriving in 2020. The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward moved to Anfield in a deal worth £41m and has since established himself as one of the most clinical players in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, there are two sides to this coin and Jota has also earned an unwanted reputation for injury issues, missing big chunks of most of his campaigns in red.

It's something of a running gag on Merseyside that the 27-year-old's prolificness is packaged into his time on the field because he endures many stretches in the infirmary.

Diogo Jota - Liverpool Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 11 (9) 5 2 23/24 32 (19) 15 4 22/23 28 (15) 7 8 21/22 55 (39) 21 6 20/21 30 (19) 13 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's not just a sharpshooter either, as you can see from Jota's assist tally. As per FBref, he does rank among the top 6% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals scored per 90 (0.70), but he also ranks among the top 1% for assists per 90 (0.39), while also ranking well in ball-carrying and defensive areas.

He might not be the flashiest forward in Slot's squad, not the fastest, but Jota is undoubtedly blessed with an innate attacking sense that allows him to provide repeated relief for Liverpool. That and a brilliant ball-striking ability, of course.

The same can't really be said for Darwin Nunez, who is perhaps Jota's inverse in some ways. All prancing and wild energy and havoc-wreaking output, the Uruguay international lacks that fundamental element that makes or breaks a first-class striker: finishing.

It means that Liverpool struggle to provide incision in some moments. It means that Nunez, for all his qualities, his prancing and energy and so on, still languishes below the reputation that his potential suggests he can achieve.

With just three goals from 20 appearances in all competitions this season, things need to improve, and you wouldn't be surprised to see FSG dip into the market for a number nine in 2025, should things fail to improve.

Jota, after all, is injury-prone. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are possibly the names that would spring to most Liverpool minds, but Dominic Solanke would have been perfect, a counterpoint to Jota's sharpshooting skill.

Why Dominic Solanke would be perfect for Liverpool

Proper centre-forward. That's what they'll tell you down at N17. And they are right. Tottenham Hotspur haven't been smooth sailing through the 2024/25 campaign but do boast one of the most exciting frontlines in the Premier League, and Solanke is the focal frontman.

Solanke has spent most of the past six years on the south coast with Bournemouth, making gain after gain before being purchased by Spurs for a club-record (in both directions) £65m figure.

Seven goals and four assists across 21 matches isn't the most awe-inspiring of hauls, but Solanke has been consistent and, importantly, effective in the striking area.

Described as a "pressing monster" by reporter George Sessions, Solanke is a monstrous mass of energy and power and physicality, all wrapped into the mould of a multi-faceted centre-forward who is capable of leading the line at the highest level.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 14% of strikers in the Premier League this season for successful take-ons per 90 (1.10), emphasising that point.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Could certain Liverpool figures regret Solanke's sale several years ago? Solanke left Liverpool for Bournemouth in January 2019 after a worthwhile but ultimately unsuccessful stint at Anfield during his maiden days as a pro.

The £19m fee that Liverpool recouped for their young forward washed away any kind of sadness. Solanke only scored one goal across 27 senior showings for the Reds.

But even so, given that Jurgen Klopp thought it was the "absolute right" decision for Solanke to go and hone his craft as the main man elsewhere, before rebounding back to European competition, Liverpool can't feel too hard done by.

It's just that Solanke is now fully fledged and one of the most interesting strikers in the Premier League, with the physicality and mobility to shine alongside his impressive strike rate. Equally, as per Football Transfers, Solanke's worth currently stands at around €57m (£47m), while Jota is deemed to be worth 'just' €37m (£31m).

​​​​​​In all honesty, it's hard to argue that Nunez is bringing more to Slot's table than Solanke right now, ​and even though the England international's numbers aren't the very best, Liverpool have Jota to enjoy too - and perhaps just need something a bit more robust and refined than what they've typically got at number nine.