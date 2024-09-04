West Bromwich Albion managed to add a cherry to the top of their cake right at the death of the transfer window, clinching a wonderful deal to win back former loan hero Mikey Johnston on a permanent basis on deadline day.

The now ex-Celtic winger would end up costing the Baggies a reasonable £3m, with Mason Holgate also joining on loan as the clock ticked down another eye-catching bit of business.

If he can reach the same heights he managed as a firm fan's favourite last season at the Hawthorns this campaign, Carlos Corberan's men could well be even more of a force to be reckoned with in the Championship, with the Baggies yet to taste defeat across their first four league clashes.

Johnston's time at West Brom

Johnston joined in January as a new loan recruit to help Corberan's side push to make the play-offs and stay there, with the Republic of Ireland international an instant hit in his fresh surroundings down the left flank.

The 25-year-old would twist and turn second-tier defences for fun, with a devastating finish usually finding the back of the net after a slaloming run forward, with Johnston helping himself to a stunning seven goals and two assists from 20 Baggies games.

Therefore, when an opportunity arose during the recently closed transfer window to try and snap Johnson back up, it was a chance West Brom couldn't say no to.

With Tom Fellows also operating as a creative machine down the right, with three assists already tallied up from his side's opening four Championship contests, both the homegrown West Brom menace and the £3m new boy could tear up the league together.

Away from the West Midlands outfit striking gold on deals in the here and now, they have been prone to making blunders in the transfer market too.

Sam Johnstone is one player who very much fits into that category.

Sam Johnstone's transfer value in 2024

Johnstone's recent £10m move to Wolverhampton Wanderers would have been particularly demoralising for West Brom, away from feeling overjoyed about Johnston's return, having waved goodbye to the new Wolves goalkeeper for nothing back in 2022.

Well known to keen football followers across the West Midlands - having lined up for Aston Villa as well as West Brom - Johnstone has now ticked off another big club from this area in the form of Gary O'Neil's Old Gold.

His best spell as a player to date arguably came at the Hawthorns, with Gary Lineker even labelling the former Manchester United youth prospect as "sensational" when he routinely starred for his former employers.

Johnstone's clean sheet record by division Division played Games played Clean sheets Premier League 67 15 Championship 222 74 League One 54 21 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Proving himself to be a reliable shot-stopper across his playing days to date, with a large portion of his career clean sheets coming in the second tier, Corberan would love to be able to call upon Johnstone now in his current West Brom XI.

The Baggies wouldn't be consumed with so much regret when it comes to Johnstone if they did manage to sell him on for a hefty fee when they could, considering West Ham United in 2021 reportedly bid £10m for his services.

Instead of cashing in, however, West Brom pushed back a bid and ultimately rejected it, only for the four-time England international to walk away from the building on a free transfer, after his side finished in an unsatisfactory mid-table spot in the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Now, the ex-Red Devils youngster is worth £7m more than statement buy Johnston, as the Baggies remain a team in the second tier aiming for a top-flight return.

Corberan does have Alex Palmer at his disposal in-between the sticks now, who has only leaked two goals so far this campaign in the league, but those with connections to West Brom must still wonder if Johnstone's time with the club could have ended on a better note.