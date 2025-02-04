It was a busy transfer deadline day for Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they certainly needed reinforcements.

The Old Gold have struggled this season in the Premier League, and are currently 17th in the top flight. Their 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

However, signing were needed, and the West Midlands outfit made two deadline day additions to strengthen Vitor Pereira’s squad. One of those signings was Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga, who is the second defensive signing of the window after Emmanuel Agbadou.

The Old Gold also recruited a new midfielder to replace outgoing Mario Lemina, with Marshall Munetsi signing for the club.

Why Wolves signed Munetsi

Zimbabwean international midfielder Munetsi joined from French outfit Reims in the final few hours of the window. He is, essentially, a direct replacement for Lemina, who rejoined Galatasaray for £2.5m.

Munetsi is an experienced operator in the midfield and has played 159 times for the Ligue 1 side over the course of five seasons. The 28-year-old has managed 35 goals and assists in that time, and can play as a number six, a number eight or a number 10. It's certainly excellent versatility for Pereira to call upon.

This season, the midfielder, who hails from Harare in Zimbabwe, has played 21 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and grabbing two assists. That included a smart lay-off against Paris Saint Germain to create Reims equaliser in their recent 1-1 draw.

There is no doubt that Munetsi, who has skippered the French side at times this season, adds experience and leadership to the Old Gold squad. He cost them a reported £17m, which seems a good price when considering the current market.

As it happens, the West Midlands side have a player who might be even more important in their fight against relegation, and he could be set to star alongside Munetsi.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

The Wolves player worth more than Munetsi

The player in question here is Wolves’ Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes. Despite the fact it has been such a tough season for the Old Gold, Gomes has been excellent again, and a key player in the midfield.