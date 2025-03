The last four to five years have seen Arsenal assemble a fantastically talented team.

When fully fit, we have seen Mikel Arteta's side run Manchester City incredibly close for the Premier League title, and even now, amid an injury crisis, they are all but through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, even though Tuesday night's demolition of PSV Eindhoven was spectacular, some of the team's stars have underperformed this year, like Martin Odegaard.