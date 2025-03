Things might be going wrong for Arsenal at the moment, but the future is still bright.

Mikel Arteta and Co have built a team jam-packed with incredible talent, be that from the academy, underappreciated gems or big-money signings.

For example, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly look set to star in the first team for years to come, while the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães have become world-class defenders.