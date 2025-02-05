On Saturday evening, those of a Liverpool persuasion were giddied by the growing sense that the Premier League title was theirs.

Bournemouth's 12-match unbeaten run in the top flight was snapped by Mohamed Salah's brace, and Liverpool established a nine-point lead at the summit.

Then Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1. Let's not get it twisted, it was an incredible performance from an excellent side and a reminder that Arne Slot's troops have plenty of mountain still to scale.

Will Liverpool rue their decision to forgo January transfer spending? Not likely. The Reds have a deep and talented team that has showcased across so many months its ability to fire across multiple cylinders.